IPL 2025: CSK Aim to Rebound Against High-Flying Punjab Kings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues its high-voltage action as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 22 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Advertisment

PBKS started their campaign with impressive wins over Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants but stumbled in their latest fixture against Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Kings will look to regain momentum and secure a crucial victory at home.

Meanwhile, CSK find themselves in a precarious position. After a promising start with a win over Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions have suffered three consecutive defeats. Experts and fans have raised concerns over their intent and team balance, making this fixture a must-win to arrest their slide.

Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 30

Punjab Kings Wins: 14

Chennai Super Kings Wins: 16

First Faceoff: April 19, 2008

Last Faceoff: May 5, 2024

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Players to Watch

Shreyas Iyer – Punjab’s Key to Stability

Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form, scoring 97* (42) and 52* (30) in his first two outings. However, a rare failure against Rajasthan Royals has given him added motivation to anchor Punjab’s innings in this crucial encounter.

Noor Ahmad – The X-Factor for CSK

Noor Ahmad has been a shining light for CSK, bagging 10 wickets in four matches at an outstanding average of 11.80. The Afghanistan spinner holds the Purple Cap and will be instrumental in controlling Punjab’s middle order.

Chennai’s Downfall: A Familiar Story?

CSK’s current predicament mirrors their struggles in 2020 and 2022. In 2020, they lost three of their first four matches and ended seventh with only six wins. Similarly, in 2022, four consecutive defeats saw them finish ninth. Head coach Stephen Fleming has acknowledged that lack of home advantage and inconsistent performances from key Indian acquisitions like Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda have severely impacted their campaign.

One glaring concern has been their reluctance to back young Indian talents such as Shaik Rasheed and C. Andre Siddarth. This has left their batting heavily reliant on overseas stars and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been forced into an unnatural No. 3 role instead of opening, where he won the Orange Cap in 2021.

Punjab Kings: A Mixed Bag at Home

PBKS have faced their own set of challenges, particularly at their home venue. Mullanpur has been an unforgiving ground for them, with only one win in six matches across two seasons. Unlike CSK, they have embraced a youth-centric approach under head coach Ricky Ponting, backing emerging Indian players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera.

Key Tactical Questions

Should CSK Restore Gaikwad to the Opening Slot?

Gaikwad has struggled to find rhythm at No. 3, often walking in early due to quick dismissals at the top. Given his past success as an opener, CSK may need to reshuffle their order to maximize his contributions.

Can Punjab’s Spin Attack Rise to the Occasion?

PBKS spinners have been underwhelming this season, with only three wickets collectively—the lowest among all teams. With CSK boasting multiple left-handed batters, Yuzvendra Chahal must step up and make an impact.

Form Guide (Last Three Matches)

Punjab Kings: LWW

Chennai Super Kings: LLL

Pitch and Conditions

Mullanpur’s larger boundaries make it difficult for batters to clear the ropes consistently. However, Rajasthan Royals recently crossed the 200-run mark here, proving that aggressive stroke play is still an option. With temperatures touching 37°C, stamina and endurance will also play a significant role in determining the outcome.

Key Statistics

CSK have lost five of their last six matches against PBKS.

CSK have the lowest powerplay run rate (7.5) and overall run rate (8.1) in IPL 2025.

PBKS spinners have taken the fewest wickets (3) in the tournament.

Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Devon Conway three times in four innings.

With CSK desperately seeking a turnaround, their experience and adaptability will be tested against a Punjab Kings unit that is growing in confidence. Will the Super Kings stage a revival, or will Punjab continue to expose their weaknesses? The clash at Mullanpur promises high drama and critical implications for both teams’ IPL 2025 campaign.