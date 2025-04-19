IPL 2025: Buttler’s Unbeaten 97 Takes GT to Top, DC Fall Short by 7 Wickets

In a riveting contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) rode on a near-perfect chase spearheaded by Jos Buttler’s blistering 97* to topple Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets, claiming the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Advertisment

Despite Buttler falling agonizingly short of what would’ve been a record-equalling eighth IPL century, his performance was nothing short of sensational. The England wicketkeeper-batter, in full flow, remained unbeaten and guided his team to victory with aplomb. Buttler’s powerful strokeplay tore apart Delhi’s bowlers, with a spellbinding sequence of boundaries that included five fours in a single over from Mitchell Starc. The chase was completed with a flurry of boundaries, with Rahul Tewatia hitting two back-to-back fours in the final over to seal the deal.

Earlier, DC had posted a competitive total of 203/8, riding on key cameos from Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma. Axar’s calculated 39 off 32 balls laid a solid foundation, while Sharma’s explosive 37 off 19 balls towards the end of the innings provided the necessary acceleration. However, despite a strong finish from DC’s middle order, it was GT’s Prasidh Krishna who stood out with the ball, claiming an impressive 4/41 from his four overs. Krishna’s timely breakthroughs, particularly that of the dangerous Karun Nair, ensured that DC could not fully capitalise on their strong start.

DC, opting to bat first, saw a blistering start from Karun Nair and Abishek Porel, who put on 73 runs in the first six overs despite losing two early wickets. Nair’s aggressive 31 off 18 balls set the tone, but his departure to Krishna saw the momentum shift in GT’s favour. Rahul and Axar continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, but Krishna’s two wickets—those of Nair and Rahul—halted their progress. Despite the setbacks, DC’s lower order, spearheaded by Sharma, ensured the total was pushed beyond 200.

GT’s chase, however, was always in control, thanks to Buttler’s dazzling display of timing and placement. He was well-supported by Sai Sudharsan, who contributed a quick-fire 36 off 21 balls. Buttler, who was in supreme touch, took on the attack with back-to-back sixes off Vipraj in one of the defining moments of the chase. The aggressive approach saw GT quickly whittling down the target, though they lost Shubman Gill early to a direct hit from Karun Nair, which was the only moment of concern in an otherwise seamless chase.

Buttler's near century aside, GT were given additional momentum by Sherfane Rutherford’s cameo, where he blasted 43 off 34 balls, including three sixes in quick succession. Buttler’s mastery of pace bowling, coupled with Rutherford's power hitting, ensured that GT never looked in trouble despite a stiff target.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar’s efforts were simply not enough to defend the total. Starc, who has been a pivotal figure for DC, had a night to forget as he was taken apart by Buttler, who pulverised him for 20 runs in an over. The fast bowler’s struggles reflected the overall lack of control in DC’s attack.

The match was not without its drama, with GT being penalised for slow over-rates—an issue that irked captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra. Adding to their woes, Ishant Sharma was forced to leave the field due to a heat stroke but made a commendable return to take a wicket in the final overs.

But despite their valiant efforts, DC’s inability to contain Buttler proved to be their undoing. In the end, GT completed the chase in 19.3 overs, with Buttler anchoring the innings and guiding them to a commanding seven-wicket victory. With this win, Gujarat Titans leapfrogged Delhi to claim the coveted top spot in the IPL 2025 standings.

As the IPL 2025 race for the playoffs intensifies, Gujarat Titans have now firmly positioned themselves as serious contenders for the title. Buttler's consistency and the all-round firepower of their squad make them a formidable force, while Delhi Capitals will need to regroup and address their bowling shortcomings if they are to stay in contention.

The IPL journey continues, and the chase for the top spot promises to get even more thrilling in the coming weeks.