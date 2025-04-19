IPL 2025: DC Posts 203/8, Prasidh Krishna Stars with Four-Wicket Haul

In an exhilarating encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the Capitals posted a competitive total of 203/8, setting GT a target of 204 to challenge for the top spot in the points table. Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma played pivotal roles in DC's innings, with Axar top-scoring with a composed 39 off 32 balls. Sharma, in particular, lit up the final overs, smashing a blistering 37 off just 19 balls to give DC the much-needed push.

Despite the strong efforts from the middle and lower order, GT’s Prasidh Krishna proved to be the standout bowler, claiming figures of 4/41 from his allotted four overs. His performance was key to restricting DC’s total, but his efforts may not be enough as the Delhi-based franchise posted a challenging total.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans’ skipper, Shubman Gill, won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision that was met with mixed results. Delhi, however, saw a significant change in their lineup, with star opener Jake Fraser-McGurk dropped from the playing XI despite his high-profile Rs 9 crore purchase during the mega auction. GT, on the other hand, named the same XI, including their star bowlers, with Prasidh Krishna leading the charge.

The DC innings started with promising fireworks, as Karun Nair and Abishek Porel put together a rapid 73 in the first six overs, despite losing two wickets. Karun Nair, in particular, was in sublime touch, hitting a quickfire 31 off 18 balls before falling to Krishna. The departure of Nair didn’t slow DC’s progress, as Rahul and Axar continued to find boundaries and maintain a brisk scoring rate. However, a crucial moment came when Krishna struck again, claiming the wicket of KL Rahul for 28 off 14 balls, his second of the innings.

Prasidh Krishna's magical spell was complemented by the disciplined bowling of Arshad Khan, who picked up the key wicket of Karun Nair, while Mohammed Siraj struggled under pressure. Siraj, who had been praised for his earlier performances, was taken to task by Porel, who struck him for three consecutive boundaries in one over.

The action-packed innings was marred by some slow over rates from GT, with the team being penalized for taking too much time between overs. Shubman Gill and coach Ashish Nehra expressed their displeasure at the fine, while Ishant Sharma’s heat stroke-induced withdrawal from the match added to the team’s woes. Despite this, Sharma made a strong comeback to claim a wicket in the penultimate over.

In the final overs, Ashutosh Sharma’s blistering cameo of 37 runs off 19 balls, including two back-to-back sixes, ensured that DC crossed the 200-mark and set GT a steep target of 204. Despite the best efforts of Krishna and the GT bowlers, Delhi managed to maintain a consistent run rate throughout the innings, with key contributions from every corner of the batting order.

GT’s target of 204 is undoubtedly a challenging one, but with the wicket not favoring bowlers, Prasidh Krishna believes that the chase is achievable. “The wicket isn’t ideal for the bowlers, and we have a strong batting lineup. It’s all about sticking to the basics and maintaining composure,” said Krishna after the innings.

With Gujarat Titans sitting third on the points table and Delhi Capitals perched at the top, this encounter promises to be a thrilling contest, as both teams will look to continue their respective campaigns in IPL 2025.