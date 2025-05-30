IPL 2025 Eliminator: It’s All or Nothing for GT and MI

The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with the resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The high-octane clash takes place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30. With a spot in Qualifier 2 up for grabs, expect nothing short of fireworks.

Gujarat Titans: Seeking Redemption Amid Familiar Foes

Gujarat Titans enter the knockout stage on the back of two stinging defeats, but a dip in form doesn’t define their season. Led by the elegant Shubman Gill, GT boasts a power-packed lineup featuring the likes of Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, and Prasidh Krishna. History, too, tilts in their favour. The Titans have dominated MI in recent years, winning five out of their seven encounters. Now, with a direct path to Qualifier 2 on the line, they’ll be desperate to reignite their winning spark against one of IPL’s most formidable sides.

Mumbai Indians: A Giant Awakened

If there's one team that thrives under pressure, it’s the Mumbai Indians. After a rocky start to their campaign, Hardik Pandya’s men have rallied back with grit, guile, and trademark swagger. Boasting a blend of explosive youth and seasoned campaigners, MI enters the Eliminator battle-hardened and brimming with belief.

With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, MI’s depth and experience in crunch games could prove decisive. The five-time champions know how to seize the moment — and on Friday, they’ll look to do just that.

Pitch Report: Runs on Board Could Be Gold

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is still carving its identity, but early signs suggest that teams setting a total might have an edge here. While bowlers enjoy assistance early on, batters who get their eye in can score big. New batters, however, could struggle to adjust quickly — making early momentum all the more crucial.

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Snapshot

Total Matches: 7

Gujarat Titans Wins: 5

Mumbai Indians Wins: 2

First Meeting: May 6, 2022

Most Recent Battle: May 6, 2025

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, R. Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

Mumbai Indians:

Johny Bairstow (WK), Rohit Sharma, Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

Players to Watch

Star Batter: Shubman Gill (GT)

The Gujarat skipper has led from the front with poise and power this season. With the pressure peaking, expect Gill to rise to the occasion yet again. His fluency at the top could be the key to unlocking MI’s bowling challenge.

Star Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

He’s done it before, and he’s hungry to do it again. With 17 wickets in his last 10 outings, Bumrah has been menacing with the new ball and lethal at the death. If GT wants to post a challenging total, they’ll need to find a way past the Bumrah barrier.

Do or Die Drama Beckons

It’s knockout time in the IPL, where every ball could tilt the scales. Gujarat Titans have the head-to-head edge, but Mumbai Indians carry the aura of champions who never go down easy. With stars on both sides and the pressure of elimination looming, Friday’s clash promises to be a pulsating encounter filled with drama, tension, and unforgettable moments.

One game. One shot at glory. Who blinks first?