IPL 2025: GT Aim Top-Two Finish as LSG Fight for Pride in Ahmedabad

The glittering Narendra Modi Stadium is set to witness a high-stakes clash as table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the out-of-contention Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2025. With playoff spots confirmed for the Gill-led Titans, the focus now shifts to locking a top-two finish — a strategic edge that could be vital in their road to the final.

GT enters the contest brimming with confidence after steamrolling Delhi Capitals in a commanding 10-wicket win. Sai Sudharsan, who currently dons the Orange Cap with 617 runs in 12 matches, has been in sublime touch and will be a key figure once again. Alongside skipper Shubman Gill, who’s found form at the perfect time, Gujarat’s top order looks unstoppable.

The bowling department, led by pacer Prasidh Krishna — who sits atop the wicket-takers chart with 21 wickets — adds firepower to an already dominant side. With Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan providing experience and variation, GT’s bowling unit will be hunting early breakthroughs on a surface known to favour the bat but offer early movement for pacers.

LSG Play for Pride

It’s been a season of heartbreak for LSG. Despite flashes of brilliance, Rishabh Pant’s men have failed to find consistency, managing only five wins in 12 outings. Their recent defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad officially knocked them out of the playoff race, but they’ll aim to bow out with pride.

Interestingly, LSG had the upper hand the last time these two sides clashed — securing a six-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium. Replicating that result in Ahmedabad, however, will be a tall order against a rampant GT squad.

Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram have had moments of impact, but it’s the middle-order fragility and inconsistent bowling that’s plagued LSG this season. With Shardul Thakur set to return as an impact player, they’ll hope to find better balance in this final outing.

Pitch & Weather Update

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is tailor-made for batters. The ball comes onto the bat beautifully, making shot-making easier. However, seamers who hit the right length can still extract movement early on. The forecast hints at a 25% chance of rain, with temperatures soaring up to 41°C — making toss even more crucial. Teams may still opt to chase despite the heat.

Head-to-Head Snapshot

Matches Played: 6

Gujarat Titans Wins: 4

Lucknow Super Giants Wins: 2

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke, Manimaran Siddharth

Impact Player: Shardul Thakur

Key Players to Watch

Sai Sudharsan – The southpaw is in red-hot form and remains GT’s best bet to set the tone with the bat. His elegant strokeplay and consistency have made him one of the standout performers of IPL 2025.

Prasidh Krishna – Gujarat’s pace spearhead has been lethal with the new ball and in the death overs. His ability to break partnerships will be crucial against an unpredictable LSG batting lineup.

Nicholas Pooran – If LSG are to pull off an upset, Pooran must deliver. His explosive batting can change the course of the game in a matter of overs.

Final Word

While Gujarat Titans gear up for a potentially decisive playoff run, Lucknow Super Giants will be fighting to restore some pride. With momentum, stakes, and star power all in play, expect nothing short of fireworks in Ahmedabad.