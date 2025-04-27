IPL 2025: Wankhede's Hot Date with Mumbai’s ‘Comeback Kids’ & Lucknow

The Indian Premier League 2025 is heating up as Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27, in match No. 45. The stakes are high, and both teams have plenty to prove as they look to stamp their authority on the tournament.
MI's Resurgence: From Floundering to Flourishing
Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians have staged a remarkable comeback. After a dismal start to their season with only one win from their first five matches, MI have found their groove and are now riding a four-match winning streak. Their most recent victory came in the form of a dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, proving that they are back in form and a force to be reckoned with.
Lucknow Super Giants: Hot and Cold
On the flip side, Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed season. With five wins and four losses from nine games, they’ve shown glimpses of brilliance but have struggled to maintain consistency. Their most recent outing saw them suffer a heavy eight-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals at home, further highlighting their erratic form. Despite this, LSG still boasts a potent lineup capable of turning things around on any given day.
Previous Encounter: Lucknow Edge Past Mumbai
These two teams previously met in Lucknow earlier this season, where Rishabh Pant's Lucknow edged past Mumbai by a thrilling 12-run margin in a high-scoring affair. Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Digvesh Singh Rathi were the standout performers in that encounter, and Mumbai will be looking for redemption in this crucial clash.
Wankhede Stadium: A Battleground of Big Hits and Thrills
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai's fortress, has seen its fair share of thrilling encounters, and Sunday's match promises to be no different. Batting second at this venue has often proven advantageous, with dew playing a major factor in the latter stages of the game. In fact, three out of the four games played at Wankhede this season were won by teams chasing. However, the early overs could still offer some assistance for the new-ball bowlers, while spinners will need to contend with the dew making things tricky for them.
Head-to-Head: Lucknow’s Dominance
In their previous seven meetings, Mumbai Indians have struggled to gain the upper hand over Lucknow Super Giants. MI have managed to win just one match, with Lucknow winning six. But with MI’s current resurgence and the firepower in their lineup, they will be itching to turn the tide in this rivalry.
Predicted Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.
Impact Player: Ayush Badoni
MI vs LSG: Key Players to Watch
Best Batter of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating form this season, and Mumbai fans will be hoping for another showstopper from their Mr. 360. With 373 runs from nine innings at a stellar average of 62.17 and a strike rate of 166.52, Suryakumar is in a rich vein of form and will look to light up the Wankhede with his innovative stroke play.
Best Bowler of the Match: Hardik Pandya
MI’s captain, Hardik Pandya, is not just leading from the front with the bat but also with the ball. He has been exceptional in the 2025 season, picking up 12 wickets from eight games at an average of 18.92 and a strike rate of 12.50. His ability to mix up his pace and execute variations has been crucial, making him a game-changer with the ball.
All Eyes on Wankhede
This high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants promises to be a spectacle, with both teams bringing a blend of explosive batting and impactful bowling. Will MI continue their resurgence and keep their winning streak alive? Or will LSG bounce back from their recent defeat and tighten their grip on the playoffs race? One thing is for certain – cricket fans can expect nothing short of a thrilling contest at the Wankhede on Sunday!