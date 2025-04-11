IPL 2025: KKR Annihilate CSK, Hand Them Fifth Straight Loss

In a night of complete domination, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dismantled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a one-sided IPL 2025 contest at Chepauk, registering a thumping eight-wicket win in just 10.1 overs. The match marked MS Dhoni’s much-anticipated return as CSK captain after 682 days, but the homecoming turned into a nightmare as his side registered their lowest-ever IPL total at home — 103/9 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine was the architect of CSK’s collapse with a brilliant all-round performance, scalping three key wickets and smashing 44 runs off just 17 deliveries to put the game beyond Chennai's reach. Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana chipped in with two wickets each, as KKR's bowlers toyed with a clueless CSK batting lineup.

The yellow brigade never looked settled. Devon Conway’s early dismissal to Moeen Ali set the tone for the carnage to follow. Wickets fell at regular intervals as CSK’s middle order crumbled under pressure. Poor shot selection, soft dismissals, and questionable tactics plagued the innings. The decision to send Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Hooda ahead of Dhoni backfired miserably. Dhoni, walking in at No. 9, managed just a solitary run before being trapped LBW by Narine. His review showed a faint spike on UltraEdge, but the third umpire found it inconclusive.

Shivam Dube’s gritty 31 was the only silver lining in a bleak CSK scorecard. Even his late resistance couldn’t rescue the hosts from posting an embarrassing total.

In reply, KKR came out with aggressive intent. Quinton de Kock and Narine took apart CSK’s new-ball attack, racing to 50 inside 5 overs. Narine’s fireworks continued as he dispatched Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed with disdain before falling for 44. Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh ensured there were no hiccups, with the latter sealing the win in emphatic style with a six.

This loss marks CSK’s fifth straight defeat — a first in their IPL history — and raises serious questions about the team's strategy, player form, and morale. The team looked bereft of ideas and energy, even with Dhoni back at the helm. CSK’s tactical missteps — including the use of Hooda as an Impact Player at the cost of Pathirana — left fans baffled and the team exposed.

For KKR, this victory not only provides a significant net run rate boost but also lifts them to third in the standings. Their season may have been inconsistent, but their wins have been dominant — and this was no exception. Narine’s resurgence with both bat and ball is a welcome sign, as the Knight Riders look to build momentum heading into the business end of the season.

For Chennai, it’s back to the drawing board — and fast. With five losses on the trot, Dhoni’s return may have sparked nostalgia, but not the resurgence the fans hoped for. Time is running out, and unless CSK finds answers quickly, their IPL 2025 campaign may soon slip beyond redemption.