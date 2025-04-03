KKR Dominate SRH with All-Round Brilliance, Secure Emphatic 80-Run Win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) showcased a commanding performance to outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs at Eden Gardens on Thursday, securing a crucial victory and climbing up the IPL 2025 standings.

Advertisment

Opting to bat first, KKR faced early setbacks as Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine departed cheaply. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings with a composed 38, setting the stage for a match-defining partnership. Young talent Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with a fluent 50 off 32 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer stole the limelight with a blistering 60 off just 29 deliveries, dismantling SRH’s bowling attack. Rinku Singh provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 32, helping KKR reach a formidable total of 200/6.

In response, SRH’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure. Vaibhav Arora struck early, removing Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, while Harshit Rana dismissed Abhishek Sharma, leaving SRH in deep trouble. The middle order failed to offer resistance, with only Heinrich Klaasen (33) and Kamindu Mendis (27) putting up a fight. Varun Chakaravarthy led the bowling attack with three crucial wickets, while Andre Russell chipped in with two, ensuring a swift collapse of SRH’s lower order.

This emphatic victory highlighted KKR’s all-round excellence, combining aggressive batting, sharp fielding, and disciplined bowling, while SRH struggled to find answers after yet another disappointing outing.