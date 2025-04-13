IPL 2025: MI Hold Nerve in Thriller to Seal 12-Run Victory Over DC

In a pulsating IPL 2025 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) held their nerve to edge out Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in a match that swung dramatically until the final delivery. Chasing a daunting 206, Delhi Capitals succumbed to scoreboard pressure and sharp fielding by MI, with three critical run-outs in the final overs sealing their fate.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, posted an imposing 205 for 5 — their highest total of the season — thanks to a fluent half-century from Tilak Varma (59 off 33), timely contributions from Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25), and a late flourish by Naman Dhir. Despite a spirited chase led by Karun Nair’s sensational 89 off 40 balls, DC fell short, finishing at 193 all out.

MI’s Strong Start with the Bat

Opting to bowl first on a fresh Delhi wicket, Capitals captain Axar Patel hoped to exploit early uncertainty in pitch behavior. However, the MI openers had other plans. Rickelton launched a brisk start, peppering the boundaries and unsettling Mitchell Starc early. The Australian pacer leaked 30 runs in his first two overs, forcing DC onto the back foot.

After Rickelton’s dismissal, Tilak Varma took charge with a masterful blend of aggression and composure. His 59-run knock included six boundaries and two towering sixes. He formed pivotal partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28) and later with Naman Dhir, who remained unbeaten with a fiery cameo. MI briefly lost momentum in the middle, with Suryakumar and Pandya falling in quick succession, but recovered well to post a challenging total. Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) and Vipraj Nigam (2/41) were the pick of the DC bowlers.

Karun Nair’s Heroics in Vain

Delhi Capitals’ chase was anchored by Karun Nair, who scripted a stunning comeback to the IPL with a blistering 22-ball fifty — his first in three years. He tore into MI’s bowling, especially Jasprit Bumrah, whom he took for 18 runs in a single over, and also punished Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult with audacious strokes all around the ground.

However, Nair received little support from the rest of the lineup. After a promising 33 from Abhishek Porel, a collapse followed as MI’s spinners and fielders turned the tide. Karn Sharma (3/36) dismissed key middle-order batters, while Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah applied the brakes in the death overs.

Final Overs Drama

With DC needing 48 runs off the last 30 balls, MI staged a stunning comeback. Bumrah’s wicket of Axar Patel and Karn Sharma’s removal of Tristan Stubbs swung the momentum. Nair’s departure at 89 off Santner further dented Delhi’s hopes, despite needing just 66 from 48 balls at that stage.

The drama peaked in the final two overs. Ashutosh Sharma, attempting a second run, was run out by Rickelton’s brilliance. Then came the decisive moment — with 13 runs needed off 7 balls, Kuldeep Yadav was run out attempting a tight second. Finally, with MI needing one wicket to win and DC needing 13 from the final over, Mitchell Santner produced a moment of magic. A diving, bullet-throw run-out at the non-striker’s end caught Mohit Sharma short, sealing a thrilling 12-run win for the visitors.

A Game of Grit and Guts

Despite their eventual loss, Delhi Capitals can take heart from Karun Nair’s resurgent form and the bowling discipline of Kuldeep Yadav. However, a lack of support for Nair and poor running between the wickets proved costly.

For MI, the victory marks a significant turnaround. With both bat and ball, they showed composure under pressure. Tilak Varma’s consistency, Karn Sharma’s control, and the fielding brilliance of Santner and Rickelton underlined their all-round effort.

As captain Hardik Pandya remarked post-match, "We focused on correcting mistakes, not panicking. Today, that mindset paid off."

With this win, Mumbai Indians reaffirm their credentials as title contenders while leaving Delhi Capitals with questions to answer about game management and support roles in crunch situations.