IPL 2025: RCB Stun CSK in Thriller, Win by 2 Runs in Final-Ball Drama

In one of the most electrifying finishes of the IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held their nerve to script a sensational two-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. In a high-octane contest that swung wildly till the final delivery, RCB emerged victorious despite a valiant chase from CSK, who fell agonisingly short of the 214-run target.

The defining moment came off the final ball of the match. With CSK needing four runs to win, RCB pacer Yash Dayal held his nerve and conceded just a single, sealing a dramatic victory and sending the Bengaluru crowd into raptures.

A Fiery Finale

It was a nerve-wracking climax. Shivam Dube, facing Dayal, had just launched a waist-high full toss for a six and reviewed for a possible no-ball. The TV umpire agreed—it was indeed above the legal height. With six needed off three balls, the tension was palpable.

But Dayal responded like a seasoned campaigner. He dismissed MS Dhoni LBW with a pinpoint yorker-length full toss—Dhoni’s review was unsuccessful as the ball was crashing into leg stump. With 13 needed off three, and eventually four off the last ball, RCB’s final push proved enough to clinch the match.

Romario Shepherd's Record-Breaking Blitz

Earlier, it was Romario Shepherd who ignited the night with one of the most explosive cameos in IPL history. Walking in with RCB reeling from a middle-order collapse, the Caribbean powerhouse unleashed a 14-ball 53—the second-fastest half-century in IPL history—to propel RCB to a formidable 213/5.

His stunning onslaught included a single over from Khaleel Ahmed that yielded a jaw-dropping 33 runs, featuring four sixes and two fours in an over that read: 6, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4. Shepherd’s sheer brute force transformed a competitive total into a commanding one.

Kohli, Bethell Set the Tone

RCB had won the toss and opted to bat first. Vintage Virat Kohli dazzled with a 33-ball 62, laced with five fours and as many sixes. He shared a blistering 91-run stand with England’s Jacob Bethell, who struck a stylish 55 off 33 balls in only his second IPL appearance.

While Matheesha Pathirana pulled CSK back momentarily with a three-wicket burst, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal (17), Rajat Patidar (11), and Bethell, the momentum was firmly seized back by Shepherd's devastating death-over assault.

CSK’s Spirited Chase Falls Short

Chasing 214 was never going to be easy, but CSK showed remarkable tenacity. Young sensation Ayush Mhatre anchored the innings with a sublime 94 off 48 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed a brisk 50 in a 95-run third-wicket partnership.

Despite a few reprieves—including two dropped catches in the 16th over—CSK kept the scoreboard ticking. Dhoni’s six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over brought the equation down to 15 off 6 balls. However, Dayal’s nerveless final over shut the door on CSK’s hopes.

RCB’s Fielding Woes, But Bowling Holds

RCB's fielding was far from flawless, with crucial drops nearly costing them the match. Yet their bowlers—particularly Suyash Sharma in the 18th over and Yash Dayal in the last—held their lines under immense pressure.

Dayal’s redemption story was particularly compelling. Despite earlier errors and an expensive over, he delivered in the crunch moment, defending 15 runs with remarkable poise.

What This Means

The win reinvigorates RCB’s playoff hopes and adds another unforgettable chapter to the IPL’s storied rivalry between Bengaluru and Chennai. For CSK, it’s a painful lesson in how even the most spirited chases can fall short without composure at the death.

As the league nears its crescendo, this thriller is bound to go down as one of the finest contests of the season—marked by individual brilliance, late drama, and unforgettable moments.