IPL 2025: Rohit Misses Ton, MI Smash 228 Against Titans in Eliminator

In a must-win cauldron of pressure, fire, and fierce competition, Mumbai Indians unleashed a storm in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, blazing their way to a commanding 228/5 against Gujarat Titans. It was vintage Rohit Sharma, explosive Jonny Bairstow, and a ruthless cameo from skipper Hardik Pandya that set the tone for what could be a defining match in this season’s playoff arc.

Rohit Sharma’s Redemption: A Knock for the Ages

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Rohit Sharma, dropped twice early, made Gujarat Titans pay a steep price for their fielding blunders. The former MI skipper channeled his inner hitman, scorching 81 off just 50 balls, oozing class, composure, and intent. It was a throwback to Rohit at his best—lofted drives, pick-up flicks, and audacious sweeps that left the Titans in tatters.

He was living dangerously, but living loud. Twice reprieved, he punished GT with cold-blooded precision. And just when it looked like he might notch up his first IPL playoff century, Rashid Khan clutched a decisive catch at the boundary, ending a majestic innings that had already shaped the game.

Bairstow’s Statement of Intent: The Perfect Debut

Jonny Bairstow’s MI debut was nothing short of thunderous. Walking in for Ryan Rickelton, the Englishman stamped his authority from ball one, launching 47 off just 22 balls, including a mind-bending 26-run over against Prasidh Krishna.

It was vintage Bairstow – muscular, manic, and merciless. GT’s bowlers found no respite as Bairstow rocketed MI to their best powerplay score of the season – 100 in just 8.3 overs. A reverse-sweep attempt led to his dismissal, but not before he'd cracked the game open.

Suryakumar, Tilak, and Naman Dhir: The Perfect Middle-Order Symphony

After Bairstow’s blitz and Rohit’s reign, the middle order ensured no momentum was lost. Suryakumar Yadav added 33 (20) with signature flair before falling to a well-executed trap by R Sai Kishore. Tilak Varma’s 25 off 11 included twin sixes and kept the foot on the gas.

Naman Dhir played a short yet vital cameo, with a towering six before falling to Rashid Khan’s brilliance in the deep.

Pandya's Final Assault: A Captain’s Knock

But the final punch came from the captain himself.

Hardik Pandya, who had won the toss and chosen to bat, ensured his decision aged like fine wine. In the final overs, he launched Gerald Coetzee deep into the stands with a monstrous 95-meter six, followed by another brutal hit, pushing Mumbai past the 220 mark.

With Coetzee crumbling under pressure and Siraj limping through injury, MI smashed 28 off the final 12 balls.

GT’s Horror Show: Drops, Errors, and Missed Moments

If ever there was a case study in how not to field in a knockout game, GT just wrote the textbook. Dropped catches—three of Rohit alone, fumbles at the boundary, and sloppy ground work—gifted Mumbai at least 30–40 runs.

Prasidh Krishna’s horror over (26 runs), Kusal Mendis’s missed stumping and drop, and Gerald Coetzee’s butterfingers summed up a forgettable outing for the Shubman Gill-led side. Despite Siraj’s early discipline, his injury and lack of death-over support exposed GT badly.

What’s Next: Punjab Awaits

With 228/5 on the board, the onus now shifts to GT’s batting unit. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Kusal Mendis have the monumental task of chasing a mountain under playoff pressure.

The stakes? Nothing less than a spot in Qualifier 2 against the red-hot Punjab Kings.

But as the Mumbai Indians showed tonight – pressure doesn't crack diamonds. Sometimes, it just helps them shine brighter.

Key Stats:

Best Powerplay for MI in IPL 2025 – 100 in 8.3 overs

Rohit Sharma – 81 (50) – 3rd-highest IPL playoff score for MI

Bairstow – 47 (18) – Debut knock; 26-run over against Prasidh

MI Total – 228/5 – 2nd highest total in IPL playoff history

Stay tuned as the chase begins – can Gujarat Titans rise from the ashes, or will MI march into the next knockout?