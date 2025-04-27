IPL 2025 Action Heats Up as DC and RCB Lock Horns in New Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will witness a blockbuster clash on Sunday, April 27, as Delhi Capitals lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match No. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With both teams vying for a crucial edge in the playoff race, the stakes could not be higher.

Delhi Capitals, riding high with six wins from eight outings, are currently placed second on the points table. Led by the steady leadership of Axar Patel, the Capitals head into this fixture brimming with confidence after dismantling Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in their previous encounter. Their recent form, combined with a potent mix of youth and experience, makes them a formidable force at home.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Rajat Patidar, have also amassed six victories but have suffered one additional defeat compared to the Capitals. Occupying the third spot on the standings, RCB come into this contest with momentum on their side, having registered impressive back-to-back wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

When these two sides met earlier this season in Bengaluru, Delhi showcased their chasing prowess, hunting down a 164-run target with six wickets and 13 balls to spare. The visitors will be keen to replicate that clinical performance, while RCB will be eager to settle scores and consolidate their playoff ambitions.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has proven to be a batter’s paradise this season. With little assistance for bowlers, the average first-innings score here stands at a daunting 197 across two matches. Winning the toss and opting to bat first could prove to be a decisive factor, as setting a towering total may allow bowlers some breathing room in the second innings.

Historically, RCB hold the advantage in the head-to-head battle, winning 19 of the 32 meetings, while Delhi Capitals have triumphed in 12 encounters, with one match yielding no result. However, recent form and home conditions could tilt the balance in Delhi’s favour.

Delhi Capitals are expected to field a strong XI comprising Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (captain), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera, with Donovan Ferreira likely to be the Impact Player.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will likely counter with Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal, with Suyash Sharma positioned as their Impact Player.

Eyes will naturally gravitate towards Virat Kohli, who continues to stamp his authority with the bat, amassing 392 runs from nine innings at a stellar average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.12. Having notched up five half-centuries this season—including back-to-back fifties in his last two matches—Kohli will be eager to complete a hat-trick of fifties and further strengthen his Orange Cap bid.

On the bowling front, Delhi’s Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as a key match-winner, picking up 12 wickets from eight matches with his guile and precision. His role through the middle overs will be crucial in stifling RCB’s power-packed batting line-up.

As two powerhouses collide, fireworks are expected at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With playoff spots on the horizon and individual brilliance on display, Sunday's contest promises to be a pivotal chapter in the thrilling saga of IPL 2025.