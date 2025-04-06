IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Siraj Star as GT Hand SRH Fourth Straight Defeat

Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), handing them their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A stellar bowling performance by Mohammed Siraj set the stage for GT’s triumph, with captain Shubman Gill leading the chase with an unbeaten half-century.

Siraj Wrecks SRH Batting Lineup

Electing to bowl first, Gujarat Titans made an immediate impact, thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s exceptional spell. The seasoned pacer struck twice in the powerplay, dismissing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, before returning to dismantle the lower order. Siraj finished with outstanding figures of 4 for 17, leaving SRH struggling to build momentum. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore further tightened GT’s grip on the match, scalping Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy while conceding only 24 runs in his four-over spell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, already under pressure, suffered another setback when substitute fielder Glenn Phillips sustained an injury and had to leave the ground. Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s 27 off 19 balls and Nitish Reddy’s 31 off 34, SRH could only manage 152/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The final over saw Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami attempt some late fireworks, but a disciplined bowling effort from Gujarat Titans ensured SRH remained under par.

Shubman Gill Anchors GT’s Chase

Chasing 153, Gujarat Titans displayed composure, with captain Shubman Gill leading from the front. While SRH bowlers started well, Washington Sundar’s counter-attacking approach turned the tide. Sundar played some exquisite strokes, including a six over fine leg, to keep the required run rate in check.

Gill, exhibiting remarkable finesse, reached his half-century in 38 balls. He remained unbeaten on 61 off 43 deliveries, guiding GT to victory with ease. Sherfane Rutherford provided the finishing touches with a blistering 35 off 16 balls. A late gamble by SRH, bringing Abhishek Sharma into the attack, backfired spectacularly as Rutherford smashed four boundaries in a single over, all but sealing the fate of the match.

Zeeshan Ansari’s final over summed up SRH’s struggles, leaking 11 runs as GT coasted to the target with 12 balls to spare. The disciplined yet aggressive approach of GT’s batting lineup ensured that the result was never in doubt after the early breakthroughs by Siraj.

SRH’s Struggles Continue

With this defeat, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a precarious position, having lost four matches on the trot. Their batting woes persist, with key players failing to capitalize on starts, and their bowling attack struggling to contain opposition batters in crucial moments.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, led by an in-form Shubman Gill and a potent bowling unit, continue to assert their dominance in the tournament. As the competition intensifies, SRH will need to regroup quickly and find solutions to their recurring issues, while GT will look to build on their momentum in the upcoming matches.