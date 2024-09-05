World Test Championship Winners and Runner-up List

ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021

The ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 was the inaugural edition of the tournament, designed to bring more significance to Test cricket. It ran from August 2019 to June 2021, with 9 teams competing in a series of Test matches over two years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to several disruptions, causing the ICC to rank teams based on the percentage of points earned rather than total points. India and New Zealand emerged as the top two teams and faced off in the final held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, from June 18 to 23, 2021. In a rain-affected match, New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets, with Kyle Jamieson playing a key role, taking 7 wickets and being named Player of the Match. New Zealand's victory made them the first-ever World Test Champions, marking a historic achievement for the team under captain Kane Williamson.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023

The ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 was the second edition of the tournament, designed to bring more significance to Test cricket. Over two years, nine teams competed in a series of home and away matches, with Australia and India emerging as the top two teams to qualify for the final. The final, held at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11, 2023, saw Australia dominate India, winning by 209 runs to claim their first World Test Championship title. Travis Head's crucial century in the first innings and Pat Cummins' impressive leadership with the ball led Australia to victory. For the second consecutive time, India reached the final but was unable to secure the title.

ICC World Test Championship Point Scoring System

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) uses a points-based system to rank teams based on their performance in Test matches. Here's how the scoring works:

Points for each Test match: Win: 12 points

Draw: 4 points

Tie: 6 points

Loss: 0 points Series and Matches: Points are awarded for each individual Test match, not for the series as a whole.

The total number of points available depends on how many matches are in a series, with a maximum of 12 points per match. Penalty for Slow Over-rate: Teams can lose points if they do not maintain the required over-rate during a match. For each over-short, 1 point is deducted. Final Ranking: Teams are ranked based on the percentage of points they have earned from the total points available to them, which helps account for different numbers of matches played by each team.

The two teams with the highest percentage of points at the end of the competition qualify for the WTC Final.

