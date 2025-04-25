IPL 2025: Struggling CSK and SRH Battle for Pride in Chepauk

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go head-to-head with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams, despite their rich IPL history, find themselves struggling at the wrong end of the points table, languishing in the bottom two spots.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK has endured a difficult season, winning just two of their eight encounters. Their disappointing performance is reflected in a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.392, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs appear virtually non-existent. The team's recent outing ended in a shocking nine-wicket loss to their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, further denting their aspirations.

On the other hand, SRH shares a similar fate. Also with only two wins in their first eight matches, the Sunrisers have struggled to gain momentum this season. After reaching the final last year, they have been unable to replicate their success, finding themselves entrenched in the lower half of the points table since the outset. While SRH’s chances of progression remain slim, the upcoming encounter will serve as a mere formality, having little bearing on their playoff hopes.

Chepauk Pitch Report: Spinners to Dominate in Chennai

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, known for its traditional spin-friendly nature, is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of this contest. As the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, providing increasing assistance to spinners. Dew could influence the conditions in the latter stages, but overall, a total above 160 could be considered competitive on this surface. Expect the spinners to play a crucial role, with bowlers like CSK's Noor Ahmad and SRH's Pat Cummins set to make their mark.

Head-to-Head: CSK’s Dominance Over SRH

In the 22 encounters between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings have held a commanding edge, winning 16 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have only managed to win six. With no tied or no-result matches between the teams, CSK will be looking to continue their dominance in this fixture. The most recent encounter between the sides took place on April 28, 2024, with CSK emerging victorious once again.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar

Key Players to Watch Out For

Probable Best Batter: Heinrich Klaasen

With 281 runs from eight matches, SRH’s wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen has been in stellar form this season. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a key player in this contest. Klaasen will be looking to continue his impressive form and provide SRH with the much-needed impetus.

Probable Best Bowler: Noor Ahmad

CSK’s Noor Ahmad has been one of the standout performers this season, taking 12 wickets in eight matches. The young Afghan spinner has been a key figure in CSK's bowling attack, and with his knack for breaking partnerships, he will be crucial in leading his team’s charge in this match. His ability to strike at crucial moments will be vital for CSK’s chances of securing a win.

A Dead Rubber with Little Impact on the Table

With both teams out of playoff contention, this encounter between CSK and SRH at Chepauk may not carry the high stakes usually associated with IPL fixtures. However, it will provide both sides with a chance to salvage some pride and finish the season on a positive note. As the two struggling teams take the field, the focus will be on individual performances, particularly with players like Klaasen and Noor Ahmad aiming to make their mark. The match, though largely inconsequential in the playoff race, promises to offer a competitive contest with spinners playing a decisive role.