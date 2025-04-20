IPL 2025: Mumbai Crush Chennai by 9 Wickets, Rohit and SKY Slam Fifties

Mumbai Indians delivered a dominant performance on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, defeating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in their highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash. The emphatic win was powered by stellar half-centuries from senior batters Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who guided their team to a comprehensive victory with 26 balls to spare.

Advertisment

Chasing a competitive target of 177, Mumbai Indians made light work of the total, reaching 178/1 in just 15.4 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten, scoring 70 and 75 respectively, showcasing flawless strokeplay and composure. The pair forged a commanding partnership that left CSK bowlers struggling to make an impact.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 176 for 5 after being put in to bat. Shivam Dube played a fluent knock of 50 off 32 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja anchored the innings with an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries. Their 79-run fourth-wicket stand helped CSK recover from a slow start. Seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre, making his debut in place of Rahul Tripathi, made a notable contribution with a quickfire 32 off just 15 balls.

However, the target proved insufficient on a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch. This match marked the fourth IPL 2025 fixture at the venue, and for the third time, the chasing team emerged victorious. The only exception thus far was Mumbai’s narrow 12-run loss to RCB earlier in the tournament.

The key turning point was Mumbai’s dominant performance in the Powerplay, as they raced to 62 without loss — their most commanding start this season. With no early breakthroughs for CSK, the momentum stayed firmly with the home side throughout the innings.

This victory also marks a significant boost for Mumbai Indians, both in morale and standings. With their fourth win of the season, MI have now climbed to sixth place in the points table and improved their net run rate to +0.483 — the fourth best in the league at present.

Speaking at the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya had mentioned the team had yet to play to their full potential. That changed on April 20, when Mumbai Indians delivered a performance befitting the "El Clasico" of the IPL, making a strong statement as the tournament enters its crucial phase.

As for Chennai Super Kings, the defeat further compounds their woes, as they remain at the bottom of the 10-team standings, continuing a difficult season for MS Dhoni’s side.