IPL 2025: Struggling Royals Take on High-Flying Titans in Jaipur

Jaipur is set to witness a high-stakes encounter as Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With IPL fever gripping the nation, the tournament's 74 matches will be played across 13 cities over two months, culminating with the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, and Qualifier 2 and the grand final in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.

Gujarat Titans have been in imperious form this season, comfortably placed second on the points table with six wins and just two defeats in their eight outings. Fresh from a commanding 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, GT will be eager to extend their winning momentum and tighten their grip on a top-two finish.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have endured a dismal campaign, languishing at ninth place with only two wins from nine matches. The Royals, led by Riyan Parag in the absence of the injured Sanju Samson, have lost five consecutive matches, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With playoff hopes slipping away, RR will be desperate to stage a turnaround and salvage their season.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals:

DC Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), V Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer.

Bench: Kunal Singh Rathore, SV Samson, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Mandwaal, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma.

Gujarat Titans:

Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Bench: Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Kagiso Rabada (unavailable), Kulwant Khejroliya, Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Phillips.

Injury and Availability Updates

Rajasthan Royals face a major setback with skipper Sanju Samson ruled out due to injury. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will continue to miss the services of Kagiso Rabada, who has yet to join the squad.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium promises a balanced contest between bat and ball, with assistance for both pacers and spinners. Historically, teams chasing have enjoyed greater success at this venue, making the toss a potentially crucial factor.

As Rajasthan Royals fight to stay alive and Gujarat Titans aim to consolidate their top-table dominance, tonight’s clash promises fireworks under the Jaipur lights.