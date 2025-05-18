IPL 2025: Wadhera, Shashank Power PBKS to 219/5 After Top-Order Collapse vs RR

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh orchestrated a sensational turnaround as Punjab Kings posted a commanding 219/5 against Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash at Jaipur on Sunday. The duo's explosive knocks not only revived PBKS from a dire 34/3 but also saw them break multiple records along the way.

Put into bat after losing the toss, PBKS stumbled early as Tushar Deshpande struck twice in the fourth over, removing Priyansh Arya (9) and Prabhsimran Singh (21). Things worsened when Mitchell Owen fell for a duck, leaving PBKS teetering. But Wadhera (70 off 37) came to the rescue with a blistering knock, laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes, forging a crucial 67-run partnership with captain Shreyas Iyer (30) and later a 58-run stand with Shashank Singh.

Shashank (59* off 30) took charge in the death overs, punishing every loose delivery. Alongside *Azmatullah Omarzai (21 off 9)**, the pair plundered 34 runs from the final two overs, with 16 runs coming off Kwena Maphaka and 18 off Fazalhaq Farooqi, propelling PBKS past the 200-run mark.

In doing so, Punjab Kings set the highest-ever IPL total after being 3 down for less than 35:

219/5 - PBKS vs RR, Jaipur, 2025

213/9 - LSG vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023

211/9 - DC vs LSG, Visakhapatnam, 2025

208/7 - KKR vs SRH, Kolkata, 2024

205/7 - KKR vs SRH, Kolkata, 2023

They also recorded the highest first-innings IPL score in Jaipur, surpassing MI’s 217 earlier this season:

219/5 - PBKS vs RR, 2025

217/2 - MI vs RR, 2025

214/2 - RR vs SRH, 2023 (chased down)

209/4 - GT vs RR, 2025 (chased down)

202/5 - RR vs CSK, 2023

Wadhera brought up his fourth IPL fifty in just 25 balls, while Shashank remained unbeaten, making a strong case for a match-winning total.

With Rajasthan Royals needing 220 to win in scorching 45-degree Jaipur heat, the chase promises high drama.