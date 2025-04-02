IPL 2025: Livingstone’s Blazing Knock Rescues RCB to 169/8 Against GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) concluded their innings at 169/8 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No. 14 of the IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The innings saw flashes of brilliance from Liam Livingstone, who top-scored with a well-compiled 54, while Jitesh Sharma contributed 33 and Tim David chipped in with 32. However, Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj was the star with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets, while R. Sai Kishore provided valuable support with two scalps. GT now require 170 runs from 120 balls to secure victory.

Advertisment

Siraj Strikes as RCB Lose Early Momentum

RCB got off to a rocky start after opting to bat first. Mohammed Siraj struck twice early on, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal (4) and Phil Salt (14) in quick succession. His delivery to clean up Salt, who had earlier struck the joint-longest six of the season, marked a spectacular comeback for the pacer.

Adding to RCB’s woes, Arshad Khan provided the first breakthrough for GT, removing the ever-dangerous Virat Kohli for just 7. Kohli mistimed a pull shot, offering an easy catch to Prasidh Krishna at deep backward square leg. With RCB losing three wickets inside the powerplay, their score stood at 38/3—the second-lowest powerplay total of the season, with Chennai Super Kings holding the lowest at 30/3.

Middle-Order Resistance and Livingstone's Fireworks

Skipper Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone attempted to stabilize the innings, but Ishant Sharma struck in style, trapping Patidar LBW for 12. Jitesh Sharma and Livingstone then stitched together a crucial partnership, helping RCB recover. Jitesh unleashed an attacking display against Ishant, smashing two boundaries and a six in an over that yielded 17 runs.

Livingstone, known for his power-hitting, took center stage in Rashid Khan’s over, smashing three towering sixes to complete his half-century in 39 balls. His blitzkrieg helped RCB regain momentum, but just as he was looking set for a bigger score, Mohammed Siraj struck again. Livingstone slashed at a short ball and got a top-edge, with Jos Buttler barely appealing before the batter walked off for 54.

GT Bowlers Maintain Control

Sai Kishore played a key role in dismantling RCB’s middle order. He first dismissed Jitesh Sharma for 33, trapping him with his spin as Rahul Tewatia took a well-judged catch after dropping him earlier. Later, Kishore sent Krunal Pandya back to the pavilion for just five, deceiving him with bounce and taking a return catch.

Despite a late effort from Tim David (32), RCB failed to post a truly daunting total, finishing at 169/8. Gujarat Titans’ disciplined bowling effort, spearheaded by Siraj and Kishore, ensured that they restricted RCB despite Livingstone’s heroics.

Innings break!



Solid comeback by the #RCB batters to set a target of 1⃣7⃣0⃣ 🎯



Will they win their first home game of the season? 🤔



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/teSEWkXnMj #TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/Tcm90VpsdY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2025

GT’s Chase Set at 170 Runs

With 170 runs needed for victory, Gujarat Titans will rely on their top-order batsmen, including skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan, to lead the chase. Meanwhile, RCB’s bowling unit, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal, will look to defend the total in front of their home crowd.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Substitutes:

Gujarat Titans: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.

As the second innings unfolds, all eyes will be on Gujarat Titans’ chase and whether RCB’s bowlers can defend the target under pressure.