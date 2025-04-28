Relentless RCB Storm to Top of IPL Table with Historic Sixth Away Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s remarkable away form showed no signs of slowing down as they outclassed Delhi Capitals by six wickets with nine balls to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The emphatic victory propelled RCB to the summit of the IPL points table, boasting 14 points from ten matches, and etched their name into the record books as the first team in IPL history to win six consecutive away games in a single season.

The result not only reaffirmed Bengaluru's dominance on the road but also tightened the race for the top two spots, with three teams now clustered closely at 12 points each.

Chasing a competitive target of 163, RCB found themselves in early trouble, collapsing to 26 for three inside four overs. Delhi’s Axar Patel struck twice in a fiery second over, removing Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession, while a misjudged call led to captain Rajat Patidar's unfortunate run-out, momentarily derailing Bengaluru’s pursuit.

However, the seasoned Virat Kohli and the resilient Krunal Pandya orchestrated a spirited recovery. Kohli, leading by example, crafted a composed 51 to reclaim the top spot in the Orange Cap standings, while Pandya, displaying maturity and aggression in equal measure, remained unbeaten on a commanding 73.

With 17 needed from the final 12 deliveries, the match hung in the balance until Tim David turned the tide decisively in RCB’s favour. The big-hitting Australian launched a towering six straight down the ground and followed it with three consecutive boundaries, sealing victory in authoritative fashion.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first, Delhi Capitals exploded out of the blocks, courtesy of a blistering 28 off just 11 balls from Abishek Porel. However, their momentum fizzled as RCB's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals, restricting the hosts to a par score of 162.

KL Rahul anchored one end with a steady hand, but it was Tristan Stubbs’ late flourish that provided Delhi a semblance of respectability. Yet, their total always felt underwhelming against an in-form RCB side.

The Bengaluru bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar applied relentless pressure, claiming three crucial wickets, while Josh Hazlewood's two scalps elevated him to the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard. Spinners Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya operated with remarkable control through the middle overs, never allowing the Delhi batsmen to wrest the initiative.

With the playoffs looming, Royal Challengers Bengaluru appear to be peaking at just the right time — clinical, composed, and making history along the way.