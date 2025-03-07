ISL: Can Kerala Blasters Spoil Mumbai City FC’s Playoff Aspirations?

Mumbai City FC is set to face Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on March 7 at 7:30 PM IST in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture. The Islanders require just one point to secure a playoff spot, as they are level on 33 points with sixth-placed Odisha FC, who have already completed their league fixtures. Mumbai City FC, however, still has two matches in hand.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC, currently in ninth place with 25 points from 22 matches, is already out of playoff contention. Mumbai City FC had previously defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the reverse fixture in November. Another victory in this match would mark their 24th league double in ISL history, equaling FC Goa for the most such instances in the competition.

Kerala Blasters FC: Defensive Struggles, Attacking Promise

Despite displaying attacking prowess this season, Kerala Blasters FC has faced defensive difficulties. The team has conceded 36 goals so far, equaling their highest tally in a single ISL campaign (2020-21). Their struggles against Mumbai City FC are evident, having let in 34 goals in previous encounters, second only to FC Goa (50).

However, Kerala Blasters FC has performed well in attack, scoring 31 goals this season. They have only surpassed this tally in two previous campaigns—37 goals in 2021-22 and 33 in 2023-24. As they look to finish the season on a positive note, striking a balance between offensive consistency and defensive discipline will be crucial.

Mumbai City FC: Strong Away Record, Inconsistent Finishing

Mumbai City FC has been resilient on the road, remaining unbeaten in their last eight away games (W4 D4). A positive result in this match would see them equal their longest-ever away unbeaten streak—nine games between October 2022 and February 2023.

Despite their solid performances, Mumbai City FC has struggled with shot conversion. They average 14.5 shots per game, the third-highest in ISL 2024-25, behind NorthEast United FC (16.2) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (15.5). However, their shot conversion rate stands at just 8.5%, making them one of the least efficient teams in front of goal this season.

Head-to-Head Record

In 21 previous encounters between the two teams, Mumbai City FC has won 10 times, while Kerala Blasters FC has emerged victorious on five occasions. Six matches have ended in draws.

Coaches’ Perspectives

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman expressed his intent to finish the season positively. “I want to approach these games in a good manner. We will have to give in our best efforts,” he stated.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky remains optimistic about his team’s prospects. “I am very positive about this team. We have to keep working hard and keep fighting until the end,” he said.

Key Players to Watch

Adrian Luna will be a key figure for Kerala Blasters FC, having registered 23 assists for the club in ISL history. He is currently tied with Brandon Fernandes for the most assists by a player for a single club and has set up six goals this season.

For Mumbai City FC, Hmingthanmawia Ralte has been a standout performer in defense. He won five tackles against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last game—the highest by any player in ISL 2024-25. His 52 tackles this season are second only to Ahmed Jahouh’s 55 in the 2020-21 campaign for Mumbai City FC.

Another key player for Kerala Blasters FC is Korou Singh, who has six goal contributions (2 goals, 4 assists) this season. He has also recorded 26 touches inside the opposition’s box and won 51 duels, making him a constant attacking threat.

With Mumbai City FC looking to seal their playoff spot and Kerala Blasters FC aiming to end their campaign on a strong note, this fixture promises an exciting battle on the pitch.