ISL: Punjab FC Seeks Redemption at Home Against Mohun Bagan

Riding high on their strong home record, Punjab FC is eager to bounce back after two successive away defeats as they prepare to face league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant tomorrow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in their final match of 2024.

The Shers, currently seventh in the standings with 18 points from 6 wins, will be keen to consolidate their playoff ambitions with a crucial victory over the Kolkata giants. The Boxing Day fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM, and Punjab FC will be looking to end the year on a positive note.

Ahead of the match, Punjab FC's head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis emphasized the importance of teamwork and a tactical approach, saying, "Every game is a tactical process; it's never about just one individual or team. Our focus is on supporting the boys, especially our young players. We have a clear plan, and that will be visible on the field tomorrow. There's no stress, no pressure. We approach tomorrow's match with confidence."

Both teams, struggling with unimpressive away results, will enter the game with a strong desire to secure all three points. However, Punjab FC has the added advantage of playing on home turf, and will look to use that to their benefit. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both teams missing key players due to injuries and suspensions, but still set to deliver high-quality football.

Midfielder Manglenthang Kipgen, who has been a key player for the Shers this season, shared his excitement ahead of the game: "The coach believed in me and gave me the opportunity. I always try to give my best on the field. The support here has been incredible, and the first team feels like a family. I've learned so much already and look forward to growing even more with the team. There's no pressure as we face Mohun Bagan tomorrow; we are confident and ready to give it our all."

Both teams enter this game after suffering defeats in their previous away fixtures. While Punjab FC went down 2-4 to East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced a 1-2 defeat in their last match.

With both sides looking to recover from their recent setbacks, tomorrow's match promises to be an exciting and hard-fought battle as Punjab FC aims to finish 2024 on a high note and continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.