ISL: Rodriguez's Late Rocket Seals Dramatic 3-2 Win for Mohun Bagan

In an exciting clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged out Kerala Blasters 3-2 in a dramatic encounter in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

The match saw a thrilling back-and-forth, with Mohun Bagan's Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Alberto Rodriguez scoring crucial goals to overcome Kerala Blasters’ Jesus Jimenez and Milos Drincic.

Kerala Blasters came out strong, with Noah Sadaoui creating two early chances, the first forcing a stunning save from Vishal Kaith. Sadaoui then set up Jimenez, whose back-heeled effort was denied by the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper.

Despite Kerala's early dominance, Mohun Bagan took the lead in the 33rd minute. Asish Rai’s long-range shot was parried into the path of Maclaren, who tapped in from close range.

Jimenez had a golden opportunity to equalise just before halftime, but his shot missed the target with only Kaith to beat.

The Blasters came out stronger in the second half and equalised in the 51st minute. A miscue from Subhasish Bose allowed Jimenez to slot home past Kaith. Kerala then had a chance to take the lead in the 65th minute, but Kaith kept his side level by touching Sadaoui's effort wide.

In the 77th minute, an error from Kaith off a free-kick allowed Drincic to give Kerala Blasters the lead. However, Mohun Bagan was not finished. Ashique Kuruniyan and Jason Cummings came on, and their combination led to an 86th-minute equaliser. Ashique’s cross found Dimitri Petratos, whose shot was diverted into the net by Kerala keeper Sachin Suresh.

The Mariners completed their comeback in the dying moments of the match. In the fifth minute of added time, Alberto Rodriguez struck a sensational long-range shot into the top corner, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The win capped off a thrilling encounter, with both teams showing determination and resilience throughout.