ISL: Kerala Blasters Seek Redemption Against In-Form Mohun Bagan

In an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) encounter, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Kerala Blasters FC in the second match of the Saturday double-header at Vivekananda Yuba Krirangan in Kolkata.

The two teams come into the fixture with contrasting fortunes this season. Mohun Bagan has been in spectacular form, sitting at the top of the points table, while Kerala Blasters FC have struggled to find consistency. The Mariners, known for their solid defense and clinical attack, will look to maintain their dominance at home, while Kerala Blasters will aim to find a way to overcome their road woes and improve their position in the standings.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been one of the standout teams this season, currently leading the table with 23 points from 10 games. With seven wins and two draws, the Mariners have made their home ground a fortress. In contrast, Kerala Blasters FC have found it tough to string together consistent performances. With just 11 points from 11 matches, they have managed three wins and two draws, leaving them far behind their opponents in terms of points.

Despite the gap, both teams have shown considerable attacking prowess, with Mohun Bagan netting 19 goals and Kerala Blasters scoring 17. While Kerala has relied heavily on the efforts of Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadaoui, Mohun Bagan boasts a more balanced offensive unit, with several players contributing to the scoring tally, including Subhasish Bose, Jamie Maclaren, Manvir Singh, Jason Cummings, and Liston Colaco.

The Mariners have been particularly strong at home, winning each of their last four home games. This impressive form is reminiscent of their record-breaking run between October and December 2022, when they registered five consecutive home wins. Mohun Bagan’s defensive record has also been exceptional, having kept clean sheets in six of their last seven ISL games.

At home, they have not conceded a goal in their last three encounters. The only time they dropped points during this period was in a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in November 2024. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC have struggled on the road, winning just one of their last six away games. They have conceded goals consistently and have not kept a clean sheet in away fixtures since December 2023. Their defensive vulnerabilities will be put to the test against Mohun Bagan’s well-rounded attack.

In terms of head-to-head statistics, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has dominated Kerala Blasters FC, winning six of their eight encounters. Kerala Blasters have won once, and only one game has ended in a draw. This history adds to the Mariners' confidence as they prepare to face the Blasters on home turf.

Mohun Bagan's head coach, Jose Molina, has been adamant about the importance of collective effort, stating that he wants not just 11 players, but 26 players working together to secure victories. His focus on teamwork has been instrumental in their strong performances this season.

Kerala Blasters FC's head coach, Mikael Stahre, has emphasized the importance of managing pressure in matches. Despite their struggles, he remains optimistic, pointing out that the team has shown positive signs in training and is capable of performing under pressure. The match will be a crucial test for Kerala as they look to overcome their away form and improve their defensive frailties.

There are several key battles to watch in this fixture. Mohun Bagan’s Jason Cummings has been in superb form, averaging a goal every 92.6 minutes in 2024. His clinical finishing will be vital as the Mariners look to break down Kerala Blasters FC’s leaky defense. Jesus Jimenez, who has scored in each of his last four away games, will be Kerala’s main threat as they attempt to breach Mohun Bagan’s resilient backline, which has conceded the least goals in the league so far.

Additionally, Subhasish Bose, returning from suspension, could make his 100th ISL appearance for Mohun Bagan, becoming the first player to achieve this milestone for the club. His experience and leadership will be crucial for Mohun Bagan as they aim to maintain their defensive discipline.

As the two teams prepare for this highly anticipated clash, fans can expect a thrilling contest. Mohun Bagan will look to extend their unbeaten run at home and continue their impressive form, while Kerala Blasters FC will aim to defy the odds and secure a vital away win. The stage is set for an exciting and intense encounter.