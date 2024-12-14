ISL: Bengaluru FC Stages Late Comeback to Draw 2-2 Against FC Goa

Bengaluru FC pulled off a dramatic late comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday. The result extended the Blues' unbeaten streak at home this season to seven matches, comprising five wins and two draws.

Advertisment

The game began with FC Goa dictating the pace in the initial 10 minutes. Their high pressing and swift recovery of possession resulted in several set-pieces, one of which bore fruit in the 7th minute. Dejan Drazic delivered a looping free-kick into the box, and Sandesh Jhingan rose above the Bengaluru FC defence to head the ball into the bottom left corner, giving the visitors an early lead.

Bengaluru FC gradually found their rhythm and launched a series of attacks, led by Sunil Chhetri. The veteran striker came close to equalizing in the 14th minute with a long-range attempt that was skillfully saved by FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari. The Blues maintained their pressure, with midfielder Suresh Singh creating a chance for Édgar Méndez in the 28th minute, though Tiwari once again denied the hosts.

Despite Bengaluru’s efforts, FC Goa doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Sahil Tavora unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box, placing the ball in the top right corner. The goal came during a rare attacking spell from the Gaurs, who caught Bengaluru’s defence off guard.

The home side quickly responded, reducing the deficit in the 71st minute. Substitute Vinith Venkatesh delivered a perfectly weighted through ball to Ryan Williams, who calmly slotted it into the net. Bengaluru’s continued offensive pressure bore fruit again in the 83rd minute when another substitute, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, converted a well-timed cross from Roshan Singh to level the score. Díaz’s clinical finish highlighted Bengaluru’s impressive squad depth and tactical adjustments.

Key Performer: Ryan Williams

Williams was instrumental in Bengaluru’s fightback, completing 15 of his 24 attempted passes, creating multiple scoring opportunities, delivering eight crosses, and scoring a crucial goal.

Next Fixtures

Bengaluru FC will face Chennaiyin FC on December 28, while FC Goa is set to clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant on December 20.

The match showcased Bengaluru’s resilience and tactical adaptability, keeping them firmly in contention in the ISL season.