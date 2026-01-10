ISPL 2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Guide: Where to Watch Indian Street Premier League Season 3 in India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 is officially underway. The third season of the tennis-ball T10 cricket league began on January 9, 2026, bringing raw street-cricket energy to a professional stadium setup. With new franchises, a bigger prize pool, and celebrity ownership, ISPL Season 3 promises to be the league’s biggest edition yet.

Advertisment

Here’s everything you need to know about ISPL 2026 live streaming, TV telecast, teams, schedule, venue, and key highlights.

What Is ISPL 2026? Tournament Overview

ISPL is a unique T10 cricket league played with a tennis ball, designed to spotlight street-cricket talent on a national stage. Season 3 features eight teams, including two newly added franchises, and will run until February 6, 2026.

Tournament dates: January 9 – February 6, 2026

Format: Tennis-ball T10

Total teams: 8

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Majhi Mumbai enter the season as the defending champions.

Where to Watch ISPL 2026 Live in India

ISPL 2026 Live Telecast on TV

The Star Sports Network is the official television broadcaster for ISPL Season 3.

TV Channel: Star Sports Khel

Languages: Hindi, English, and regional languages

ISPL 2026 Live Streaming Online

Fans can watch all matches live online through JioHotstar.

Live Streaming Platform: JioHotstar app and website

Streaming languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu

Features: HD streaming and interactive viewing options

ISPL 2026 Teams: Full List of Franchises

Season 3 marks a major expansion with the introduction of two new teams. The eight franchises competing in ISPL 2026 are:

Majhi Mumbai (Defending Champions)

Tiigers of Kolkata

Srinagar Ke Veer

Chennai Singams

Bengaluru Strikers

Falcon Risers Hyderabad

Delhi Superheros

Ahmedabad Lions

The Delhi Superheros are owned by Salman Khan, while the Ahmedabad Lions are owned by Ajay Devgn, adding star power to the league.

ISPL 2026 Prize Money and MVP Reward

The financial stakes have risen significantly this season.

Total prize pool: Approx. INR 5.92 crore

MVP Award: Brand-new Porsche 911

ISPL 2026 has set new benchmarks in player value and incentives, making it one of the most lucrative domestic T10 leagues.

ISPL 2026 Auction Highlights

The December auction witnessed aggressive bidding across franchises.

Most expensive player: Vijay Pawle

Price: INR 32.5 lakh

Team: Majhi Mumbai (re-signed for the second consecutive year)

Other notable buys included:

Ketan Mhatre – Chennai Singams

Rajendra Singh – Bengaluru Strikers

Both fetched bids exceeding INR 26 lakh.

ISPL 2026 Venue Details

All matches of ISPL Season 3 will be played at a single venue:

Stadium: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium

City: Surat, Gujarat

The centralised venue ensures consistent playing conditions throughout the tournament.

ISPL 2026 Match Timings

Evening matches: 8:00 PM IST

Early matches: 5:30 PM IST

Playoff matches: 7:00 PM IST

ISPL 2026 Complete Match Schedule

January Fixtures

Jan 9: Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer – 8:00 PM

Jan 10: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Ahmedabad Lions – 5:30 PM

Jan 10: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams – 8:00 PM

Jan 11: Ahmedabad Lions vs Delhi Superheros – 5:30 PM

Jan 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Strikers – 8:00 PM

Jan 12: Majhi Mumbai vs Delhi Superheros – 8:00 PM

Jan 13: Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros – 8:00 PM

Jan 14: Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad – 8:00 PM

Jan 15: Bengaluru Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata – 5:30 PM

Jan 15: Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad – 8:00 PM

Jan 16: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata – 5:30 PM

Jan 16: Majhi Mumbai vs Ahmedabad Lions – 8:00 PM

Jan 17: Chennai Singams vs Majhi Mumbai – 5:30 PM

Jan 17: Ahmedabad Lions vs Bengaluru Strikers – 8:00 PM

Jan 18: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai – 5:30 PM

Jan 18: Delhi Superheros vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad – 8:00 PM

Jan 19: Ahmedabad Lions vs Chennai Singams – 8:00 PM

Jan 20: Delhi Superheros vs Chennai Singams – 8:00 PM

Jan 21: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer – 8:00 PM

Jan 22: Delhi Superheros vs Ahmedabad Lions – 5:30 PM

Jan 22: Chennai Singams vs Bengaluru Strikers – 8:00 PM

Jan 23: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai – 5:30 PM

Jan 23: Bengaluru Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer – 8:00 PM

Jan 24: Chennai Singams vs Srinagar Ke Veer – 5:30 PM

Jan 24: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai – 8:00 PM

Jan 25: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata – 5:30 PM

Jan 25: Bengaluru Strikers vs Chennai Singams – 8:00 PM

Jan 26: Delhi Superheros vs Tiigers of Kolkata – 8:00 PM

Jan 27: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer – 8:00 PM

Jan 28: Ahmedabad Lions vs Bengaluru Strikers – 8:00 PM

Jan 29: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Delhi Superheros – 5:30 PM

Jan 29: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai – 8:00 PM

Jan 30: Delhi Superheros vs Chennai Singams – 5:30 PM

Jan 30: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata – 8:00 PM

Jan 31: Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros – 5:30 PM

Jan 31: Ahmedabad Lions vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad – 8:00 PM

February Fixtures

Feb 1: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Ahmedabad Lions – 5:30 PM

Feb 1: Majhi Mumbai vs Bengaluru Strikers – 8:00 PM

Feb 2: Chennai Singams vs Ahmedabad Lions – 5:30 PM

Feb 2: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad – 8:00 PM

Feb 3: TBA vs TBA – 7:00 PM

Feb 4: TBA vs TBA – 7:00 PM

Feb 5: TBA vs TBA – 7:00 PM

Feb 6: TBA vs TBA – 7:00 PM

With expanded teams, celebrity ownership, record prize money, and nationwide broadcast coverage, ISPL 2026 is set to elevate street cricket to new heights. Fans can catch every match live on Star Sports Khel or stream it online via JioHotstar.

Also Read:

ISPL 2026 Squads Announced: Full Player Lists, Team Owners and Key Auction Highlights

ISPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, Venue and Playoff Details