ISPL 2026 Squads Announced: Full Player Lists, Team Owners and Key Auction Highlights

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 is set to begin on January 9, 2026, with Season 3 of the popular T10 tennis-ball league kicking off at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. The league continues its rapid rise by blending grassroots street-cricket talent with star-studded franchise ownership, as Bollywood icons back teams packed with raw, competitive flair.

This season features eight franchises, expanded from previous editions, with 144 players selected from over 4.4 million registrations across 101 Indian cities, highlighting ISPL’s massive grassroots reach.

ISPL 2026 Overview: Season 3 at a Glance

Tournament: Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026

Season: 3

Start Date: January 9, 2026

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Format: T10 tennis-ball cricket

Teams: 8 franchises

Players Selected: 144

While official captains are yet to be confirmed for all teams, squads are finalised following a competitive auction that saw record bids and strategic selections.

Biggest Auction Highlights Ahead of ISPL 2026

The ISPL 2026 auction produced some eye-catching moments, underlining the league’s growing commercial value.

Vijay Pawle became the most expensive buy, picked by Majhi Mumbai for ₹32.50 lakh

Ketan Mhatre was secured by Chennai Singams for ₹26.40 lakh

These high-profile signings showcase how street cricket talent is now commanding serious investment.

ISPL 2026 Teams, Owners and Full Squads

Ahmedabad Lions

Co-owners: Ajay Devgn, Izazahmad Khanusiya, Jahidmohmed Vijapur

Squad:

Sanjay Kanojjiya, Amit Naik, Sikandarbhai Bhatti, Pradeep Patil, Prathamesh Thakare, Jignesh Patel, Birendra Ram, Firas Mohammed, Avinash Rana, Nizam Ali, Majid Yousuf Sheikh, Amay Lad, Asif Luhar, Zaid Khan, Dibakar Gayen, Farman Khan, Ashiq Ali BS, Jayvir Parmar

The Ahmedabad Lions have focused on all-around depth, strengthening their middle order and bowling versatility.

Bengaluru Strikers

Co-owners: Hrithik Roshan, Divy Dangi, Sanjay Dangi

Squad:

Rajendra Singh, Fardeen Kazi, Krushna Pawar, Sumeet Dhekale, Omkar Keni, Amit Pandey, Vijay Kumar, Bhushan Gole, Badi Rajesh Narayan, Mohit Rathod, Imroz Khan, Dibyendu Paul, Imdad Pasha, Omkar Bhadrike, Raviraj Gaikwad, Pradeep Mishra, Devid Gogoi, Shahid Mir

Bengaluru Strikers enter ISPL 2026 with a well-balanced lineup combining power hitters and consistent wicket-takers.

Chennai Singams

Co-owners: Suriya, Rajdip Gupta

Squad:

Jagannath Sarkar, Ketan Mhatre, Anurag Sarshar, Ankur Singh, Rajesh Sorte, Mohammed Nadeem, Ashish Pal, Aryan Kharkar, Aman Yadav, Dheeraj Singh, Sambhaji Patil, Nagesh Wadekar, Sarfraz Khan, Ankit Yadav, Moyoddin Shaikh, Kisan Satpute, Sunil Kumar, Ganesh Shillikyatar

With marquee signing Ketan Mhatre and strong bowling options, Chennai Singams look like early title contenders.

Delhi Superheros

Owner: Salman Khan

Squad:

Prathamesh Pawar, Akash Tarekar, Nashant Kumar, Aakash Jangid, Jayesh Patil, Shravan Mishra, Subhajit Jana, Tabraize Ahmad Mughal, Aakash Singh, Mohammadsalim Shahpur, Padmesh Mhatre, Vinayak Bhoir, Vishwajit Mhatre, Dhiraj Bhoir, Nitesh Mali, Sahil Longale, Firoz Shaikh, Amey Patil

Delhi Superheros have assembled a squad built around youth, pace and aggressive batting intent.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad

Co-owners: Ram Charan, Zayd Noaman

Squad:

Mansoor KL, Yogesh Penkar, Shreyash Kadam, Praveen Kumar, Vishwajit Thakur, Vicky Bhoir, Vishal Yadav, Varun Kumar, Nitin Anili Matunge, Sanskar Dhyani, Prashant Gharat, Akash Gautam, Lokesh, Pritpal Singh, Ashirwad Thakur, Rutik Gajar, Pappu Todkar, Vicky Pujari

Falcon Risers Hyderabad boast a powerful batting core and athletic fielding unit suited for the fast-paced T10 format.

Majhi Mumbai

Co-owners: Amitabh Bachchan, Neeti Agarwal

Squad:

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Vijay Pawle, Ajaz Bepari, Thomas Dias, Bunty Patel, Gajendra Goswami, Ijaj Ahmad, Kabir Singh, Vedant Desai, Darshan Bandekar, Jignesh Rajput, Eshant Sharma, Jaydeep Bhondivale, Raja Kusum, Mahendra Chandan, Manish Waghmare, Mohammad Zeeshan, Abhisekh Patel

With the highest-paid player of the season in Vijay Pawle, Majhi Mumbai have built a high-impact squad focused on explosive starts.

Srinagar Ke Veer

Owner: Akshay Kumar

Squad:

Dhananjay Bhintade, Macmillan Govind, Prajyot Ambhire, Harsh Bhoir, Mangesh Vaity, Aryan Naik, Rudra Patil, Harsh Adsul, Devendra Kale, Raju Mukhiya, Dilip Binjwa, Aditya Vikram, Minad Manjrekar, Sahish Mhatre, Amol Nilugade, Shahrukh Khan, Arvind Kumar, Mohd Razi

Srinagar Ke Veer have prioritised balance and versatility, relying heavily on adaptable street-cricket specialists.

Tiigers of Kolkata

Co-owners: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aksha Kamboj

Squad:

Bhavesh Pawar, Saif Ali, Saroj Paramanik, Rajat Mundhe, Vivek Shelar, Mahesh Nangude, Karan More, Pavan Kene, Ankit Yadav, Krushna Gawali, Hritik Patil, Vivek Mohanan, Shivam Kumar, Himanshu Patil, Prabjot Singh, Arish Khan, Firdos Alam, Kiran Pawar

Tiigers of Kolkata bring together a youthful squad known for agility, fearless hitting and street-smart tactics.

ISPL 2026: A Platform for Grassroots Cricket Growth

ISPL 2026 continues to redefine India’s cricketing ecosystem by offering street cricketers a national platform backed by celebrity owners and professional infrastructure. With massive participation, rising auction values and nationwide attention, Season 3 promises fast-paced action and breakout stars.

As the league begins today in Surat, ISPL 2026 stands as a celebration of raw talent, opportunity and the future of Indian

