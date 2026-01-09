ISPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, Venue and Playoff Details

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 is set to return with its biggest season yet as Season 3 runs from January 9 to February 6, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Riding on the success of its first two editions, the league continues to grow rapidly, blending grassroots street cricket with celebrity-owned franchises and a packed match calendar.
This season will feature 44 high-intensity matches played across the league stage and playoffs, showcasing the best street-cricket talent selected from millions of trial registrations nationwide.
ISPL 2026 Overview: Key Tournament Details
Tournament: Indian Street Premier League (ISPL)
Season: 3
Dates: January 9 – February 6, 2026
Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Total Matches: 44
Teams: 8 franchises
Format: Round-robin followed by playoffs
After trials conducted in 101 cities that attracted 4.4 million registrations, the final squads were selected through an auction featuring 408 shortlisted players.
ISPL 2026 Format Explained
During the league stage, all teams will compete in a round-robin format, facing each other to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Top four teams qualify for the playoffs
Qualifier 1: Top two teams
Eliminator: Third vs fourth
Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator
Final: Winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2
This structure ensures consistent competition and high-stakes matches right through to the finale.
ISPL 2026 Full Match Schedule and Fixtures
League Stage Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Jan 9
|Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 10
|Srinagar Ke Veer vs Ahmedabad Lions
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 10
|Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 11
|Ahmedabad Lions vs Delhi Superheros
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 11
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Strikers
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 12
|Delhi Superheros vs Majhi Mumbai
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 13
|Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 14
|Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 15
|Bengaluru Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 15
|Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 16
|Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 16
|Majhi Mumbai vs Ahmedabad Lions
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 17
|Chennai Singams vs Majhi Mumbai
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 17
|Ahmedabad Lions vs Bengaluru Strikers
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 18
|Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 18
|Delhi Superheros vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 19
|Ahmedabad Lions vs Chennai Singams
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 20
|Delhi Superheros vs Chennai Singams
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 21
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 22
|Delhi Superheros vs Ahmedabad Lions
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 22
|Chennai Singams vs Bengaluru Strikers
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 23
|Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 23
|Bengaluru Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 24
|Chennai Singams vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 24
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 25
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 25
|Bengaluru Strikers vs Chennai Singams
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 26
|Delhi Superheros vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 27
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 28
|Ahmedabad Lions vs Bengaluru Strikers
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 29
|Srinagar Ke Veer vs Delhi Superheros
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 29
|Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 30
|Delhi Superheros vs Chennai Singams
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 30
|Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Jan 31
|Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Jan 31
|Ahmedabad Lions vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Feb 1
|Tiigers of Kolkata vs Ahmedabad Lions
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Feb 1
|Majhi Mumbai vs Bengaluru Strikers
|8:00–10:00 PM
|Feb 2
|Chennai Singams vs Ahmedabad Lions
|5:30–7:30 PM
|Feb 2
|Tiigers of Kolkata vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
|8:00–10:00 PM
ISPL 2026 Playoffs and Final Schedule
Feb 3: Qualifier 1 (7:00–10:00 PM)
Feb 4: Eliminator (7:00–10:00 PM)
Feb 5: Qualifier 2 (7:00–10:00 PM)
Feb 6: Final (7:00–10:00 PM)
All playoff matches will also be held at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.
ISPL 2026: Bigger Scale, Bigger Expectations
With Bollywood-backed franchises, record-breaking grassroots participation and a packed match calendar, ISPL 2026 Season 3 represents a major leap for India’s street-cricket ecosystem. The league’s expanded schedule and competitive playoff structure promise non-stop action across four weeks of high-energy T10 cricket.
As the tournament begins on January 9, ISPL 2026 continues to strengthen its identity as a powerful platform where raw street talent meets professional opportunity.
