Subscribe

0

Sports

ISPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, Venue and Playoff Details

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 Season 3 will be played from January 9 to February 6 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Featuring 44 matches.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
ISPL 2026

ISPL 2026

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 is set to return with its biggest season yet as Season 3 runs from January 9 to February 6, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Riding on the success of its first two editions, the league continues to grow rapidly, blending grassroots street cricket with celebrity-owned franchises and a packed match calendar.

Advertisment

This season will feature 44 high-intensity matches played across the league stage and playoffs, showcasing the best street-cricket talent selected from millions of trial registrations nationwide.

ISPL 2026 Overview: Key Tournament Details

  • Tournament: Indian Street Premier League (ISPL)

  • Season: 3

  • Dates: January 9 – February 6, 2026

  • Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

  • Total Matches: 44

  • Teams: 8 franchises

  • Format: Round-robin followed by playoffs

After trials conducted in 101 cities that attracted 4.4 million registrations, the final squads were selected through an auction featuring 408 shortlisted players.

ISPL 2026 Format Explained

During the league stage, all teams will compete in a round-robin format, facing each other to secure a spot in the playoffs.

  • Top four teams qualify for the playoffs

  • Qualifier 1: Top two teams

  • Eliminator: Third vs fourth

  • Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator

  • Final: Winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2

This structure ensures consistent competition and high-stakes matches right through to the finale.

ISPL 2026 Full Match Schedule and Fixtures

League Stage Fixtures

DateMatchTime (IST)
Jan 9Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 10Srinagar Ke Veer vs Ahmedabad Lions5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 10Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 11Ahmedabad Lions vs Delhi Superheros5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 11Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Strikers8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 12Delhi Superheros vs Majhi Mumbai8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 13Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 14Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 15Bengaluru Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 15Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 16Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 16Majhi Mumbai vs Ahmedabad Lions8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 17Chennai Singams vs Majhi Mumbai5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 17Ahmedabad Lions vs Bengaluru Strikers8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 18Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 18Delhi Superheros vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 19Ahmedabad Lions vs Chennai Singams8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 20Delhi Superheros vs Chennai Singams8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 21Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 22Delhi Superheros vs Ahmedabad Lions5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 22Chennai Singams vs Bengaluru Strikers8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 23Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 23Bengaluru Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 24Chennai Singams vs Srinagar Ke Veer5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 24Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 25Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 25Bengaluru Strikers vs Chennai Singams8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 26Delhi Superheros vs Tiigers of Kolkata8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 27Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 28Ahmedabad Lions vs Bengaluru Strikers8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 29Srinagar Ke Veer vs Delhi Superheros5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 29Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 30Delhi Superheros vs Chennai Singams5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 30Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata8:00–10:00 PM
Jan 31Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros5:30–7:30 PM
Jan 31Ahmedabad Lions vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad8:00–10:00 PM
Feb 1Tiigers of Kolkata vs Ahmedabad Lions5:30–7:30 PM
Feb 1Majhi Mumbai vs Bengaluru Strikers8:00–10:00 PM
Feb 2Chennai Singams vs Ahmedabad Lions5:30–7:30 PM
Feb 2Tiigers of Kolkata vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad8:00–10:00 PM

ISPL 2026 Playoffs and Final Schedule

  • Feb 3: Qualifier 1 (7:00–10:00 PM)

  • Feb 4: Eliminator (7:00–10:00 PM)

  • Feb 5: Qualifier 2 (7:00–10:00 PM)

  • Feb 6: Final (7:00–10:00 PM)

All playoff matches will also be held at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

ISPL 2026: Bigger Scale, Bigger Expectations

With Bollywood-backed franchises, record-breaking grassroots participation and a packed match calendar, ISPL 2026 Season 3 represents a major leap for India’s street-cricket ecosystem. The league’s expanded schedule and competitive playoff structure promise non-stop action across four weeks of high-energy T10 cricket.

As the tournament begins on January 9, ISPL 2026 continues to strengthen its identity as a powerful platform where raw street talent meets professional opportunity.

Also Read:

ISPL 2026 Squads Announced: Full Player Lists, Team Owners and Key Auction Highlights

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Performers, Venue and Live Streaming Details

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2026: Full List of Players Bought at the Mega Auction

RCB WPL 2026 Squad: Full Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players List, Retained Stars and Auction Signings

ISPL 2026