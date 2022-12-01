Japan vs Spain: Where to Watch, Prediction, Live Streaming Info, Indian Time, Venue & more

A very decisive match is about to happen between Japan and Spain on 2nd of December

Japan and Spain will face each other in a match on Thursday evening with the results of respective World Cup 2022 campaigns still up in the air. To progress, Japan needs to win, but a draw would be good enough for La Roja as long as Germany and Costa Rica also drew. Japan must win to advance. The only thing that La Roja needs to do is avoid losing, although a victory would guarantee them top place in Group E.

Overview of the Japan Vs Spain match

The Spaniards are moderately safe in the competition right now because a single draw on Thursday will be enough. Even a loss may allow the team to advance depending on the other Group E result between Germany and Costa Rica. It has not been easy forJapan, but a win will guarantee the Japanese a place in the knockout stage for the second straight time. It would be the first time Japan has made it out of the group stage of two tournaments in a row. If Japan loses, though, the team will head home.

Japan’s coach Hajime Moriyasu says, “It’s going to be a high-pressure game for our players. But we must believe in ourselves. The players must believe in themselves and they must believe in their teammates in order to fight against our opponent. Hopefully they will be able to do their best and the result will come.”

Predicted line-ups of teams Japan and Spain

Predicted line-up of Japan: Gonda, Yamane, Yoshida, Itakura, H Ito, Endo, Morita, J Ito, Mitoma, Minamino, Asano

Predicted line-up of Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Olmo, Mo

Prediction

Japan's first-round victory over Germany was followed by a loss to Costa Rica by the same score. It's possible that the Blue Samurai will suffer if Spain is continually harassed.

Statistically, Spain should beat Japan 2-0.