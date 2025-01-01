Bumrah Becomes Highest-Ranked Indian Test Bowler in ICC History

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday, becoming the highest-ever ranked Indian Test bowler in ICC rankings history. Bumrah surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin’s record of 904 rating points, reaching 907 points to rank joint-17th on the all-time list alongside England’s Derek Underwood.

Bumrah’s dominant performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, including nine wickets in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Test against Australia, have solidified his position as the world’s No. 1 Test bowler in the latest ICC rankings update.

Other Bowling Rankings Updates

Australian skipper Pat Cummins also made significant strides, gaining 15 rating points after taking six wickets in the Boxing Day Test. Cummins climbed to the No. 3 spot in the Test bowling rankings and secured third place in the Test all-rounder rankings, thanks to his vital contributions with both ball and bat, including a crucial 90-run innings in Australia’s commanding win over India.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen entered the top five Test bowlers for the first time after a stellar performance in the Boxing Day clash against Pakistan. Jansen’s seven-wicket haul helped him cross the 800-point mark, marking a career-best achievement.

Zimbabwean bowler Brian Bennett also made headlines, entering the top 100 Test bowlers following his maiden five-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test against Afghanistan.

Batting Rankings See Movement

The ICC Test batting rankings also saw notable shifts. South Africa’s Aiden Markram climbed back into the top 20 after resilient knocks of 89 and 37 in his team’s victory over Pakistan, which secured their spot in the ICC Test Championship final.

Other movers included:

Yashasvi Jaiswal : Up one place to a career-best fourth.

: Up one place to a career-best fourth. Steve Smith : Gained three spots to rank seventh.

: Gained three spots to rank seventh. Saud Shakeel : Moved up three places to sixth.

: Moved up three places to sixth. Nitish Kumar Reddy: Made a remarkable 20-place jump to 53rd.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan players also made gains following an exciting Boxing Day Test in Bulawayo, where six centuries were scored. Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah (up 21 places to 52nd) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (up 25 places to 57th) achieved career-best rankings with their double centuries. Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams climbed 10 places to rank 19th, achieving the best rating for a Zimbabwean batter since Brendan Taylor in 2014.

T20I Rankings Updates

In the ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, several players saw upward movement. Pathum Nissanka edged closer to the top five T20I batters, gaining three spots, while Mitchell Santner broke into the top 10 of the bowling rankings with impressive performances.

Conclusion

Bumrah’s achievement, along with the dynamic shifts across ICC rankings, highlights the incredible competition in international cricket. Players across formats continue to push boundaries, setting the stage for thrilling contests in the months ahead.