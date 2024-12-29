Proteas Seal WTC 2025 Final Spot, Outclass Pakistan in Centurion

South Africa etched their name into cricketing history with a dramatic two-wicket victory over Pakistan in Centurion, becoming the first team to qualify for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s.

The Temba Bavuma-led side, already leading the WTC standings, showcased resilience and determination to cement their place in the prestigious summit clash.

A Roller-Coaster Encounter

Requiring a win to confirm their qualification, South Africa found themselves in troubled waters chasing a modest target of 148. By stumps on Day 3, the Proteas were precariously placed at 27/3, with Pakistan’s pace attack wreaking havoc.

On the decisive final day, Bavuma (40) and Aiden Markram (37) offered a semblance of stability before Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas tore through the lineup, claiming a sensational 6/54. At 99/8, South Africa’s hopes hung by a thread.

Enter Kagiso Rabada (31*) and Marco Jansen (16*), who displayed nerves of steel to engineer a match-winning ninth-wicket stand. Their unbeaten partnership carried South Africa over the finish line, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Dominance in the WTC Cycle

This victory underscores South Africa’s resurgence in the ongoing WTC cycle. After a challenging start, which included a drawn series against India and a whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, the Proteas staged an impressive comeback.

Triumphs away from home against West Indies and Bangladesh, coupled with dominant performances in their backyard, saw them rise to the top of the WTC table with seven wins from 11 matches and a commanding 66.67% win rate.

The Centurion Test in Numbers

The contest began with South Africa opting to field. Their bowlers, led by Dane Paterson (5/61) and debutant Corbin Bosch (4/63), dismantled Pakistan for 211. In response, South Africa secured a 64-run first-innings lead, courtesy of solid contributions from Markram and Bosch with the bat.

Pakistan’s second innings revolved around Saud Shakeel (84) and skipper Babar Azam (50), but Marco Jansen’s career-best figures of 6/52 restricted them to 237, setting up a tense finish.

A Milestone for Bavuma and Co.

With this victory, South Africa edged out strong contenders like Australia, India, and Sri Lanka to claim the coveted spot in the Final, barring any penalties for slow-over rates. This marks a significant milestone for Bavuma’s leadership and the team’s resilience.

The Road Ahead

As the Proteas prepare for the Lord’s finale, their journey in this WTC cycle serves as a testament to grit and adaptability. Cricket fans worldwide will eagerly await their performance on the grand stage, where they’ll aim to bring home the championship for the first time.

Brief Scores:

• Pakistan: 211 & 237 (Saud Shakeel 84, Babar Azam 50; Marco Jansen 6/52)

• South Africa: 301 & 150/8 (Temba Bavuma 40, Aiden Markram 37; Mohammad Abbas 6/54)

This historic victory is not just a testament to South Africa’s cricketing prowess but also a celebration of their unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.