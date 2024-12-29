Boxing Day Test: Can India Rewrite History Against Australia at MCG?

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and India is set for a thrilling finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after an electrifying fourth day on Sunday. Both teams delivered gripping performances, leaving cricket fans worldwide on the edge of their seats.

Advertisment

Australia Clings to a Lead Amid Indian Fightback

India’s pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah led a fiery resurgence, claiming 4/56 in a spectacular display of fast bowling that dismantled Australia’s top order. Yet, Australia held firm, with Marnus Labuschagne (70) and captain Pat Cummins (41) producing gutsy knocks to push the hosts to 228/9 at stumps.

Tailenders Nathan Lyon (41*) and Scott Boland (10*) mounted a critical unbeaten 55-run partnership for the final wicket, stretching Australia’s lead to 333 runs. They will resume on Monday, setting the stage for India to face a daunting final-day target, with the possibility of rewriting history on a pitch still conducive to batting.

India's Record Chase in Sight

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at the MCG remains England’s 332/7 against Australia in 1928. India, however, will draw inspiration from their sensational 328-run chase at the Gabba during their last tour Down Under. With many of the heroes from that memorable triumph in the XI, the visitors will back themselves to script another epic comeback.

Australia Eyes Redemption

Australia, bolstered by their ICC World Test Championship Final win last year, where they bowled out India for 234 in the final innings, will be equally confident. The hosts have proven their mettle on decisive days and will look to leverage the momentum built by Lyon and Boland’s partnership.

A Day of Highs and Lows

Earlier, Bumrah’s brilliance shone through as he dismantled the Australian top order, claiming crucial wickets, including the revenge dismissal of Sam Konstas (8). Mohammed Siraj (3/66) joined the party, sending Usman Khawaja (21) back as Australia staggered to 53/2 by lunch.

The real drama unfolded in the middle session when Australia collapsed to 91/6, losing Steve Smith (13), Travis Head (1), Mitch Marsh (0), and Alex Carey (2) in quick succession. However, Labuschagne and Cummins staged a valiant fightback, and Lyon and Boland’s late resilience kept Australia afloat.

High Stakes Beyond the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

With the series tied at 1-1, the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy hangs in the balance. But there’s more at stake—both teams are vying for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2025. Australia sits second in the standings (58.89%), while India follows closely in third (55.88%), with South Africa (63.33%) leading the table.

Squads:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

What Lies Ahead

As the final day dawns, both teams have everything to play for. Will India etch a historic run chase into the annals of cricket, or will Australia’s bowlers rise to the occasion and seal a memorable win? The MCG awaits an epic conclusion to this Boxing Day spectacle.