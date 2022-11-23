Jiocinema Alternatives To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022: TV Channels And OTT Platforms

Facing a problem with the Jio Cinema app? There are other alternatives to watch the World Cup. You can use the following apps to stream the FIFA World Cup 2022, if you do not wish to use the JioCinema app/website.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar began underway yesterday, the first football World Cup taking place following the Covid-19 epidemic. Unfortunately, the official streaming app, JioCinema, suffered technical difficulties on the evening of November 20th, which made the tournament's start begin poorly for many Indian football fans. Thousands of viewers were subjected to a shaky live broadcast as a consequence.
As a result, those who don't subscribe to TV/DTH services like Tata Play were unable to view the World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony or the opening match of the Cup, in which host nation Qatar was defeated by Ecuador, 2-0. While a rapid update by JioCinema addressed the difficulties before the conclusion of the game for many, even bringing in some new features, some may still be seeking for other methods to watch the championship.
Here are all the different ways you can officially stream the World Cup if you do not prefer the JioCinema app.
Network 18's Sports 18 TV channel, available through your cable/DTH provider, is the official channel to stream the World Cup 2022 competition and may be the greatest option to watch the Cup's matches at the moment. Sports 18 HD is also available for those who have a high-definition (HD) television, providing a more detailed picture and a more comfortable viewing experience.
It was a smooth, uninterrupted broadcast for those watching at home on TV on November 20 because neither Sports 18 nor Sports 18 HD used the internet to stream the opening match. There will probably not be any problems with Sports 18 for the remaining matches of the competition, either. MTV HD will be airing the games in Hindi for those who choose to follow the action in that language.
Vodafone Idea customers can watch the World Cup 2022 on the MyVi app, which is available for users with a VI number on (available for both Android and iOS). In addition, the Vi Movies and TV app allows users to watch matches without paying a single dime. For both applications, though, you'll need to provide your Vodafone Idea number and an OTP before you can use them (one-time password). So basically, you need a Vi Sim Card.
Subscribers of Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky), may also stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the Sports 18/Sports 18 HD channels using the Tata Play app for Android and iOS. Additionally, one can also use the Tata Play Web interface (watch.tataplay.com) for desktops and laptops. However, the point to be noted is, a Tata Play membership is required in order to do this. You'll also need a subscription to the Rs 14/month Sports 18/Sports 18 HD networks.