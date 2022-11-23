Jiocinema Alternatives To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022: TV Channels And OTT Platforms

1. Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD

Network 18's Sports 18 TV channel, available through your cable/DTH provider, is the official channel to stream the World Cup 2022 competition and may be the greatest option to watch the Cup's matches at the moment. Sports 18 HD is also available for those who have a high-definition (HD) television, providing a more detailed picture and a more comfortable viewing experience.

It was a smooth, uninterrupted broadcast for those watching at home on TV on November 20 because neither Sports 18 nor Sports 18 HD used the internet to stream the opening match. There will probably not be any problems with Sports 18 for the remaining matches of the competition, either. MTV HD will be airing the games in Hindi for those who choose to follow the action in that language.