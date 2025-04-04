Kevin De Bruyne to Depart Manchester City After a Decade of Dominance

Manchester City’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne has officially announced his departure from the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to a glittering decade in sky blue.

Confirming the news via social media, the club captain declared, “These will be my final months as a Manchester City player.” De Bruyne, whose contract expires in June, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having played a pivotal role in City’s domestic and European dominance.

A Decade of Brilliance

Since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2015 for £54.5 million, De Bruyne has redefined midfield excellence in the Premier League. Across 413 appearances, he has netted 106 goals and delivered countless assists, becoming the first City midfielder since the legendary Colin Bell to score a century of goals.

His impact transcends statistics. A six-time Premier League champion, De Bruyne also lifted two FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, and most notably, the UEFA Champions League as part of City's historic treble-winning campaign in 2022/23. His vision, precision, and ability to dictate the tempo of a match have cemented his status as one of the greatest midfielders to grace English football.

Guardiola and City Pay Tribute

Pep Guardiola, under whom De Bruyne flourished, acknowledged the midfielder’s immense contribution, stating, “It’s a sad day. Kevin is one of the greatest this country has ever seen.” The club has announced plans to honor his legacy with a fitting tribute.

Fans and pundits alike have hailed his departure as the end of an era. Many believe his influence warrants a permanent mark at the Etihad, with calls for a statue alongside club legends.

Uncertain Future, Lucrative Options

Despite announcing his exit, De Bruyne has remained tight-lipped on his next move. Speculation is rife regarding his future, with Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs expressing interest in securing his signature. His departure signals the probable start of one final lucrative chapter in his illustrious career.

The timing of his exit raises further questions regarding his participation in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Whether City extends his contract briefly to facilitate a farewell on American soil remains unclear.

An Irreplaceable Icon

As City fans prepare to bid farewell, the sentiment is unanimous—Kevin De Bruyne is irreplaceable. His ability to conjure magic on the pitch, his relentless drive, and his clutch performances in crucial games have etched his name into footballing folklore.

Reflecting on his journey, De Bruyne’s farewell message read: “This city. This club. These people… gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what - we won everything.”

With his departure, an era of footballing excellence at Manchester City comes to a close, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come.