Kuldeep’s 3-Fer Stuns Pakistan as India Restricts Them to 241

In a high-stakes encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India showcased an impressive bowling performance to bundle out Pakistan for 241 at the Dubai International Stadium. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer, claiming three crucial wickets in the closing stages to halt Pakistan’s innings.

Advertisment

Having suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener, Pakistan entered this contest in desperate need of a victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Captain Mohammad Rizwan, winning the toss, opted to bat first on a surface expected to assist both batters and bowlers.

Early Setbacks for Pakistan

Pakistan’s innings began with promise as Babar Azam displayed his characteristic elegance, stroking boundaries off pacer Harshit Rana. The former captain looked in good touch, but his stay at the crease was short-lived. Attempting to drive a delivery outside off stump, Babar edged Hardik Pandya’s delivery to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who completed a clean catch. India struck again in quick succession as Imam-ul-Haq fell victim to a brilliant direct hit from Axar Patel, reducing Pakistan to 38/2 inside the powerplay.

Rizwan-Shakeel Rebuild Pakistan’s Innings

Facing early setbacks, skipper Mohammad Rizwan joined Saud Shakeel at the crease. The duo counterattacked with a crucial 104-run partnership, steadying Pakistan’s innings. Shakeel, exhibiting composure under pressure, registered his fourth ODI half-century. However, just as Pakistan appeared poised for a formidable total, Axar Patel’s clever flighted delivery outfoxed Rizwan, dismantling his stumps.

Shakeel soon followed as Pandya picked up his second wicket, leaving Pakistan reeling at 160/4. Their struggles deepened when Ravindra Jadeja bowled Tayyab Tahir, making it three dismissals in four overs and shifting the momentum firmly in India’s favor.

Kuldeep’s Late Blitz Restricts Pakistan

The latter half of the innings saw Pakistan struggling to accelerate as India’s spinners maintained a stranglehold. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, dismissing Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi off successive deliveries before sending Naseem Shah back to the pavilion. His decisive strikes ensured that Pakistan, despite a fighting 38-run cameo from Khushdil Shah, were bowled out for 241.

India’s Strong Start to the Tournament

India, having started their campaign with a dominant six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, will look to chase down the target and secure their second consecutive win. In their opening match, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami starred with a five-wicket haul, becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in ICC ODI tournaments, while Shubman Gill’s century guided the chase.

Pakistan Facing Must-Win Scenario

With this being a virtual knockout fixture for Pakistan, the team will rely on its bowling unit, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, to defend the total and keep their tournament hopes alive. Historically, Pakistan has had the upper hand over India in Champions Trophy encounters, winning three out of their five previous meetings, including the iconic 2017 final.

As the cricketing world watches with bated breath, India will look to capitalize on their strong bowling display, while Pakistan’s bowlers will aim to script a fightback in this thrilling Group A clash.