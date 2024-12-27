Last Chance for Refunds: Rajasthan Royals vs KKR Ticket Holders

Rajasthan Royals has issued a final reminder to all ticket holders of the cancelled match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the previous season, urging them to claim their refunds. This is the last opportunity for fans to receive compensation for the match that was called off.

Having already processed more than 90% of the refunds, Rajasthan Royals expresses its sincere appreciation for the patience and understanding shown by its loyal fan base. However, for those who have not yet submitted their claims, this is the final window to do so. The club has ensured a smooth and transparent refund process, with the remaining ticket holders now required to act promptly.

Refund Eligibility and Process

To claim their refund, fans must present the original match ticket and a valid government-issued ID. Rajasthan Royals has emphasized that the refund process will be completed within one month from the date of ticket and ID submission, following due verification and necessary diligence.

Rajasthan Royals’ representatives will be available to assist ticket holders at the ACA office in Guwahati, from January 2nd to January 11th, between 12 PM and 5 PM. Fans are requested to visit the office during these specified dates and timings to ensure their claims are processed. Along with the ticket and ID, ticket holders must also provide a cancelled cheque from their bank account for further processing.

Deadline and Important Information

It is crucial to note that refunds will only be issued to those who provide the required documents within the deadline. Claims received after January 11, 2025, will not be eligible for a refund. Fans are urged to act quickly to avoid missing out on this final opportunity.

Rajasthan Royals extends its gratitude to the fans for their understanding and continued support throughout this process. The team eagerly looks forward to returning to Guwahati for the upcoming season and appreciates the unwavering loyalty of its supporters.

This is the final chance for ticket holders to claim their refunds – ensure all necessary documents are submitted before the deadline to secure your refund.