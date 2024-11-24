IPL 2025 Auction: Delhi Capitals Acquire KL Rahul for Rs 14 Crore

The talented and explosive opener, KL Rahul was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a significant Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The bidding war for the former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was a thrilling spectacle, with four franchises vying for his services, but it was DC that ultimately emerged victorious.

The bidding kicked off with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at his base price of Rs 2 crore, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entering the race. However, RCB dropped out at Rs 10.75 crore, leaving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and DC to fight it out. After some intense back-and-forth, DC sealed the deal for the 32-year-old Rahul.

Despite a slight dip in his performance last season, Rahul’s remarkable IPL track record made him an attractive prospect. With a total of 4,683 runs in 128 IPL matches, he has maintained an impressive strike rate of 134.61, including four centuries, with a highest score of 132* in the 2020 season when he also claimed the coveted Orange Cap.

Although Rahul has fallen out of favor with the Indian team for T20 internationals, he has still been a mainstay in other formats. He has accumulated 2,265 runs in international cricket, including two centuries, with a strike rate of 139.12.

Rahul's recent performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy further highlighted his resilience and class, as he scored a vital 77 runs in the second innings of the first Test in Perth. His contribution helped India set up a historic 200-plus opening stand, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion despite ongoing criticism.

Now, with a fresh start at Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul will be looking to return to his explosive best in the IPL, providing much-needed firepower to the team’s top order.