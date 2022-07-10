Looking Back At 5 Milestones Of Sunil Gavaskar As He Turns 73

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, better known as ‘Sunny’ and ‘Little Master’, turned 73 on Sunday. The legendary batter represented India in a career that spanned from 1971 to 1987.

A member of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, Gavaskar holds various records in the longest format of the game. He once held the record for most centuries in Test cricket.

Gavaskar scored over 10,000 runs in Tests, scoring 45 half-centuries and 34 centuries. Today on his birthday, let us revisit some of the unbelievable milestones set by him in the game.