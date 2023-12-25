LSG Squad IPL 2024: Complete Lucknow Super Giants Squad

LSG Squad IPL 2024: The fervour surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) reached its pinnacle as the auction for the 2024 season unfolded in Dubai on December 19. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were keen participants in this cricketing extravaganza, strategically bolstering their squad with a mix of established stars and promising talents. This article delves into the comprehensive list of players procured by LSG, shedding light on their dynamic squad composition and the strategic use of their remaining purses.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 Full Squad

The LSG IPL 2024 squad boasts an impressive assembly of 25 players, led by the dynamic KL Rahul. The squad comprises a formidable blend of homegrown talents and international stalwarts, each handpicked to contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season. Notable additions include Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and emerging talents like Ayush Badoni and Kyle Mayers. The team's strength is further solidified by the presence of experienced players such as Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, and Devdutt Padikkal.