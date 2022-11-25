Netherlands Vs Ecuador: Live Streaming Info, Prediction, Head To Head

The second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on November 25 with a match between the Netherlands and Ecuador. Both teams, i.e Netherlands and Ecuador won their opening games by the same margin (2-0). This makes today's match interesting because whoever wins will only be the only team from Group A to directly go to the next round.

The Netherlands prevailed over a spirited Senegalese squad, while Ecuador easily defeated the tournament hosts i.e Qatar, which is widely considered as the weakest team in the competition.