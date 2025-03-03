NorthEast United FC Decimate Chennaiyin FC 3-0, Storm Into ISL Playoffs

NorthEast United FC stormed into the top five of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 standings with a commanding 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Monday. The Highlanders delivered a clinical performance, leaving the home side reeling as Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS, and Alaaeddine Ajaraie found the net.

The visitors signaled their intent early, pressing high and capitalizing on defensive lapses. Jithin MS nearly opened the scoring within minutes, but Chennaiyin’s goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz denied him with a crucial block. However, NEUFC’s relentless pressure paid off in the seventh minute when Albiach rifled home a strike from the edge of the box, leaving Nawaz rooted to the spot.

Chennaiyin struggled to find a response, with Wilmar Jordan Gil coming closest to equalizing. His curling effort towards the top corner was acrobatically tipped away by NEUFC shot-stopper Gurmeet Singh. The Highlanders doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Jithin MS latched onto a precise build-up and drilled the ball into the bottom corner, cementing their dominance.

Owen Coyle’s side showed fleeting glimpses of resistance as Connor Shields powered past his marker, but his cross failed to find a target. Chennaiyin squandered yet another golden opportunity when Irfan Yadawad’s poor touch in the box allowed the visitors to clear their lines.

NEUFC sealed the contest in the second half as ISL’s leading goal scorer, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, capitalized on a defensive mix-up to net his side’s third, further exposing Chennaiyin’s frailties. Coyle introduced Lukas Brambilla, PC Laldinpuia, and Jitendra Singh in an attempt to salvage pride, but NEUFC’s resolute backline thwarted every attacking move with composure.

Playoffs! ✅



We Qualify for the ISL playoffs for the first time after four years and what a way to do it! 🔥🔥🔥#StrongerAsOne #8States1United pic.twitter.com/Gvv90jCbTR — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 3, 2025

With ten minutes left, the Highlanders nearly extended their lead through a well-placed free kick, but the attempt sailed over the bar. A late opportunity for Chennaiyin’s Huidrmo Thoi Singh also went begging as he hesitated to pull the trigger after dancing past the defense.

NEUFC’s dominant display secured a crucial away win while maintaining their defensive solidity with a clean sheet. The result takes their tally to 35 points in 23 matches, confirming their playoff berth.

With momentum on their side, NorthEast United FC will look to build on this resounding victory as they eye a strong finish to the season.