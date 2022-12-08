NorthEast United FC Appoints Vincenzo Alberto Annese as Head Coach

Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese was appointed as the new head coach of Indian Super League (ISL) team NorthEast United FC on Thursday.

According to reports, the former Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Annese will succeed predecessor Marco Balbul.

Annese is a well-known personality in Indian football, having led Gokulam Kerala FC to back-to-back Hero I-League championships in 2020 and 22. They were the first Indian club to accomplish this feat. The team also competed in the AFC Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stages. In June, he parted ways with Gokulam Kerala FC.

Annese has extensive coaching expertise, having worked in countries such as Italy, Estonia, Ghana, Indonesia, Latvia, Palestine and Kosovo. He has also coached the Armenian under-19 national and Belize national teams at the international level.