Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios To Win 7th Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic came from a set down to defeat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club equaled Pete Sampras and moved within one of the men’s record for most titles which is held by Roger Federer at eight.

Djokovic is also just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 major titles. The 35-year-old Serbian has also leapt Federer in the all-time race of titles by one.