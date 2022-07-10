Indian Coast Guard Steps Up Vigil To Prevent Influx At Sri Lanka Border

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday deployed hovercrafts, aircraft and patrol boats to step up the vigil on the maritime borders with Sri Lanka as protestors took over the presidential residence amid turmoil in the island nation.

The decision was taken with the view of preventing any possible influx of refugees or anti-India elements, officials informed.

Surveillance has also been beefed up in the area stretching from the coast of Tamil Nadu to parts of Kerala coast with Coast Guard assets and personnel and other agencies being deployed there, ANI reported quoting government officials.

Surveillance was upped in the region as soon as the political crisis gripped the neighbouring country where people stormed the presidential residence with the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa having fled the capital Colombo.