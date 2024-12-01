Odisha FC Triumphs 4-2 Against Bengaluru FC in Thrilling ISL Encounter

Odisha FC delivered an outstanding performance to secure a 4-2 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

The win marked their third consecutive triumph at home against Bengaluru FC, as the Juggernauts showcased their attacking prowess in a captivating match.

From the outset, Odisha FC dictated the tempo of the game, taking control and creating several attacking opportunities. They took the lead in the 10th minute, courtesy of a brilliant combination between their emerging offensive duo, Isak Vanlalruatfela and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

In Jerry’s 100th ISL appearance for the club, Isak expertly maneuvered past Bengaluru defender Rahul Bheke and laid the ball into Jerry’s path. The latter slotted it in from the right to give Odisha FC an early lead, sparking jubilant celebrations.

This goal opened the floodgates for Odisha FC, who continued to press hard against Bengaluru's defense. They repeatedly tested the visiting team with dynamic runs and set-piece opportunities. In the 27th minute, a well-executed corner by Ahmed Jahouh found Mourtada Fall at the far post, and the towering defender made no mistake in heading the ball home to double the lead. This goal marked Fall’s 20th headed goal in the ISL, making him the league's all-time leader in this category.

Odisha FC maintained the pressure, and striker Diego Mauricio added two brilliant solo efforts to increase their lead. In first-half stoppage time, Jerry Lalrinzuala provided a pass to Mauricio, who weaved through the Bengaluru FC defense before unleashing a powerful right-footed shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 at the break.

Bengaluru FC regrouped in the second half, managing to pull one back in the 52nd minute. Sunil Chhetri headed in a cross from Ryan Williams with precision, bringing Bengaluru to 3-1. However, Odisha FC quickly restored their three-goal cushion in the 60th minute. Mauricio once again was the star, dribbling through the Bengaluru defense and calmly placing the ball into the center of the net to complete his brace and make it 4-1.

Bengaluru FC found a late glimmer of hope in the 88th minute when Edgar Mendez headed in a cross from Roshan Singh, reducing the deficit to 4-2. However, there was not enough time for the visitors to mount a comeback, and Odisha FC held firm to secure the victory.

Diego Mauricio’s performance stood out, as he completed all 13 of his attempted passes, scored two goals, and created multiple goal-scoring opportunities, making him a standout player of the match.

Looking ahead, Odisha FC will face Mumbai City FC on December 5, while Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC on December 7.