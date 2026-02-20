Rajasthan Royals to Host 4 IPL 2026 Matches in Jaipur, 3 in Guwahati

In a major breakthrough after weeks of uncertainty, the standoff over hosting IPL matches in Jaipur has finally been resolved. The Rajasthan Royals will now play four of their IPL 2026 home matches at the iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium, following key talks between franchise officials and the Rajasthan government.

Royals chairperson Ranjit Barthakur met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and the meeting helped clear the air over concerns related to stadium safety and responsibility issues.

According to sources, both sides reached a mutual understanding. Under the new arrangement, the Royals will host four matches in Jaipur and three matches in Guwahati at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

In recent seasons, the team had been playing five matches in Jaipur and two in Guwahati. The new schedule marks a slight shift, giving Guwahati one additional match next season.

The disagreement began after the Royals raised concerns about the condition of the Jaipur stadium. An independent audit had reportedly pointed out several shortcomings in the venue’s infrastructure and safety standards. The franchise had sought assurances before committing to host matches there.

While the Rajasthan State Sports Council had earlier described the issues as minor, the matter remained unresolved for some time. The chief minister’s direct involvement appears to have played a key role in settling the issue and ensuring that IPL action continues in Jaipur.

With the deadlock broken, repair and upgrade work has already begun at the stadium to prepare it for the 2026 season.

