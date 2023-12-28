Rajni Basnet Kalita First Referee From Assam To Officiate International Match

Guwahati's own Rajni Basnet Kalita on Thursday scripted a very special piece of history by becoming the first referee from Assam to officiate at an international event.
Rajni Basnet Kalita was appointed as the match referee to overtake the duties for the match featuring India Women against Australia Women in the first of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series being played at the legendary Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.
In doing so, she became the first referee from Assam to achieve the feat, which is sure to stay for a while.
The wife of international pitch curator Mukut Kalita, Rajni Basnet Kalita hails from Guwahati's Boragaon area.
Previously during the first ever Women's Premier League (WPL), Rajni Basnet Kalita was appointed as one of the match referees.
Batting first in the ongoing match, India have posted a competitive total of 282 for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs. Australia will need to chase down the total to register a win.
Jemimah Rodrigues scored the most among the Indian batters with a well-made 82 off 77 deliveries including seven boundaries. India were given a good start by Yastika Bhatia who scored 49 before departing. Tailender Pooja Vastrakar scored a very important 62 off 46 including seven fours and two sixes to help India post the runs.
Here is wishing Rajni Basnet Kalita also registers a good game overall.