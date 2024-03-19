RCB Announces Name Change, Drops 'Bangalore' For 'Bengaluru'

Ahead of this year's cricketing extravaganza, the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans of the popular Bengaluru-based franchise RCB will have something to look forward to. After teasing fans on social media, the franchise has announced a slight tweak to their name.
With the new IPL season set to kick off later this month, fans of the franchise will have renewed hopes of a title tilt by the RCB. The perennial underdogs, having never won the coveted trophy, RCB have opted for a name change.
Fans will be hoping that with a new name, the franchise will be finally able to leave behind the hoodoo associated with them winning the IPL.
With the new season just around the corner, the official handle of the franchise took to X to announce the name change. The minor tweak sees them drop 'Bangalore' for 'Bengaluru', the official name of the city since 2014.
Henceforth, RCB will stand to be read - 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru', the team announced. "The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our [new chapter]. PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, [Your team, yours] RCB!" the post on X read.
Calls for the men's side to hold a season by the scruff and drag out a title win have found more fervor since the women's team owned by the same franchise won their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title earlier this month.
Despite boasting some of the best line-ups the IPL has seen over the years, studded with stars like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and more, RCB have failed to make it count and the IPL trophy remains an elusive one with another season beckoning.