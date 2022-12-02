Ricky Ponting Suffers Health Scare, Rushed To Hospital

Legendary Australia batter Ricky Ponting suffered a health scare while commentating during day Three of the first Test between Australia and West Indies, which forced him to leave the commentary box for an impromptu hospital visit.

As per Sydney Morning Herald, Ponting reported feeling unwell midway on day three of the match at Perth. He travelled to seek precautionary checks on his heart.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a Seven spokesperson said as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

It has been a difficult couple of years for Australian cricket as far as heart health is concerned. This year, the game lost two of the biggest legends to wear Australian colours, Rod Marsh and Shane Warne in March.