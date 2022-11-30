NZ Vs Ind ODI: Kiwis Claim Series After Rain Washes Away Final Match

The third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, with the hosts being able to score 104/1 in 18 overs at the time rain intervened and put any possibility of further action to rest.

The Blackcaps thus won the series 1-0.

Chasing a target of 220, New Zealand got off to a flying start as their openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway gathered 97 runs without losing a wicket. While trashing Indian bowlers all around the ground Allen brought up his half-century in just 50 balls.

Umran Malik then gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Allen for 57 off 54 in the 17th over of the game. Allen's wicket invited skipper Kane Williamson to the crease. Williamson joined hands with Conway to slam Indian bowlers for boundaries while taking singles at regular intervals.

After 18 overs of play rain stopped the match with Conway unbeaten at 38 off 51 while Williamson at 0 in three balls.

Earlier put to bat first, crucial knocks by Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar guided India to a respectable total against New Zealand as the host produced a superb bowling performance to bundle out Men in Blue for 219.

Sundar scored the highest for India with 51 off 64 while Iyer played a knock of 49 runs in 59 deliveries to help Men in Blue post a respectable total against the hosts.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell bagged three-wicket hauls respectively while Tim Southee claimed two wickets.

Put to bat first, India got off to the worst start as they lost their opening duo of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan within the 13 overs of the game. Adam Milne rattled India's top order as he dismissed Gill for 13 off 22 and skipper Dhawan for 28 off 45 deliveries, leaving the Men in Blues' score at 55/2 in the 13th over of the game.